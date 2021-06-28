After the pandemic and Britain caused a shortage of over 100,000 truck drivers, industry experts have warned that the UK might suffer gaps on supermarket shelves this summer and an "unimaginable" collapse of supply chains.

The sector requested Prime Minister Boris Johnson's personal assistance in allowing access to European labor by creating temporary worker visas for HGV drivers and adding them to a "shortage occupation list" in a letter dated June 23. However, a government spokesperson advised the sector to recruit local workers instead, citing the country's new post-Brexit immigration system.

Britain stores lack fresh produce

Due to a shortage of drivers and production workers, chilled food will fail to reach certain UK stores this summer, according to logistics organizations. The end of lockdown and opening of hospitality, along with the UK's forced staycation, have worsened a chronic lack of HGV drivers, which has been compounded by Britain and COVID-19. Smaller businesses have already been impacted, with late delivery resulting in lost sales and increased waste of chilled items.

Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, and Morrisons, among others, rely on an army of trucks and warehouse employees to transport fresh produce from Europe's farms to their shelves. The logistics business in the United Kingdom has been one of the most outspoken in the run-up to Britain's exit from the European Union, saying that additional border checks and friction would deter truck drivers from coming to the country.

The pandemic has exacerbated the situation, as many European drivers who had been residing in the UK returned to their own countries. The impending summer vacations, the economy's ongoing expansion, and surges in demand for food and drink caused by hot weather and key sporting events will worsen the situation. Christmas preparations would be a hit as well, as per Reuters via MSN.

Tesco executives addressed the problem with transport minister Lady Vere last week, saying that rising vacancies were causing 48 tons of food waste each week. They claimed the shortfall was wreaking havoc on fresh products with a limited shelf life.

Read Also: Trudeau Dares China for a Public Probe Over Uyghur Mistreatment as Beijing Attacks Canada's Human Rights Record

UK government looks to possible solutions to combat food shortages

The Food and Drink Federation, Cold Chain Federation, British Frozen Food Federation, British Beer and Pub Association, and the British Meat Producers Association all signed the letter. Eddie Stobart, XPO Logistics, Wincanton, and KUEHNE + NAGEL are among the CEOs of logistics companies who signed the letter. According to a government spokesperson, the government met with industry representatives to examine HGV driver shortages and potential solutions for recruiting and retention, Daily Mail reported.

A long-standing shortage of HGV drivers worsened in recent months, reaching 100,000 people and showing no signs of subsiding. According to a recent survey of 796 firms conducted by the Road Haulage Association, all companies had job openings.

The letter said, "Supermarkets are already reporting that they are not receiving their expected food stocks and, as a result, there is considerable wastage," as per The Independent. However, the letter to the prime minister claims there is "no urgent strategy" to address the driver shortages.

The problem was sparked by a combination of Brexit, which resulted in a reduction in European truckers, and COVID-19, which saw no new HGV drivers taught for a year, said the Road Haulage Association. Fruit and vegetables are decaying in cold storage, according to Tim O'Malley, managing director of Nationwide Produce PLC, one of the largest firms selling fruit and vegetables to supermarkets and restaurants across the UK.

He has cautioned that perfectly good food is being thrown away due to a lack of truck drivers who can carry goods throughout the country. Brexit, COVID-19, and changes to the tax structure for HGV agency drivers have all harmed his industry, claims O'Malley.

Related Article: UK Warns G7 Countries: China to Dominate Global Trade



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.