In one of the most ambitious projects since the Apollo missions, the Chinese are intent to reach Mars by 2033. The goal is "to occupy it first and look for valuable resources," said Wang Xiaojun, the head of China's top rocket manufacturer.

The USA versus China in a new space race

America is also engaged in a plan to send its own astronauts to the red planet and start the first colony. NASA is setting its sights on the timetable of 2030s too. However, Beijing is more certain of its target date in 2033, reported the Daily Mail.

Wang has proposed a three-phase plan to allow the People's Republic of China to have the first successful. Robots will scout the surface of the planet and identify where to put the first base. It will also provide information on how to build systems to manage precious resources, cited Forbes.

All the pre-planning will determine how successful the Chinese effort will pan out. It is a crucial period, because failure will mean delay, and the US might overtake them.

One problem is the distance of 239-million-miles through mostly uncharted space. Next will be how to manage to land on the surface of Mars and start building the first human shelter far from earth.

When the first colonizers have terraformed the habitat for human occupation, mass travel is the next mission. Resources will be developed as the shuttling of space travelers are more frequent. That chance China will send the first manned expedition to Mars will be crucial for them to lead.

Read the article: Mars Rover Perseverance Preps for Maiden Launch to Mars on July 17

One small step for the far east

China has been busy with the development of space travel over the years. It was successful in sending a robotic rover to Mars last May. To propel their spacecraft and power it in space, nuclear power will be used. Energy byproducts like electricity and heat will be used to power their space vehicle. Estimates of travel time from earth to Mars and back again is several hundred days, stated Wang.

Like the technology China is planning to utilize, NASA has remarked that nuclear propellant will power the American spaceship to Mars in the 2030s and onwards. According to the US space agency, the journey to Mars will range from four to six months. They will be able to transport space pioneers to the surface of Mars safely and lessen the destructive effects of cosmic rays, noted Newstral.

China has been bolstered by the success of the return of Chang'e-5 last December 2020, which had onboard rocks and soil from our own moon. It was touted as a major victory for the Chinese space program.

With Mars in its sight, China wants a base in the southern pole of the moon. They plan to accomplish this feat with the help of the Russians. Both nations have agreed to be a partner in a memorandum made to signify cooperation. If China will send the first manned expedition to Mars, the competition for the first colonists there will begin, but no one knows if it will end in success.

Related Article: Artemis Accord: The Outer Space Treaty for Peace on the Moon

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.