Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson said that the reform bill authored by the Democrats does not represent all voters. Democratic senators are undeterred by the results.

On Tuesday, Democrats were not able to push forward their signature bill on voting reform when they failed to get the necessary support from Republicans. The vote to open the debate for the legislation ended up with a 50-50 split, which missed the necessary tally of 60 votes for it to proceed.

One of the 50 votes that voted for the bill was from Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-W.Va.) who previously said that he would not vote for it. He followed a party-line vote, but the Republican filibuster mustered all 50 votes. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-NY) has gotten all members of the party in a unity vote too but still fell short of the needed votes.

GOP Objections to the Legislation

Johnson, a Republican, told Newsmax last Wednesday that the For the People's Act will not represent true voters' rights if it passed. He also spoke on Wake Up America and stated the GOP wants to make the American voting system credible after the 2020 elections. He said that it was unfortunate the country will not have faith in the election, whoever they support.

Sen. Ron Johnson said that the November 3 election has irregularities, including courts that allowing many changes that we not constitutional. He added these irregularities should have been acknowledged, but it was ignored.

Republicans objected against the For the People Act because they believe it diminishes the autonomy of states in handling elections. Among the provisions in the bill is that states are to register the voters automatically and allow the option for mail-in votes. It also asks states to allow votes with no identification card to submit a sworn written statement instead to prove their identity.

Sen. Ron Johnson stressed that the H.R.1 is allegedly authored to allow the Democrats to commit irregularities during elections and get away with them.

Another issue the Wisconsin senator raised in his interview with Wake Up America is the flow of information regarding the pandemic. He believes that there is not enough information outside of vaccination. Johnson mentioned if health agencies did explore everything, why did it not include early treatment of the coronavirus.

A known skeptic of vaccines, he cited the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) in his doubts over the vaccination efforts. VAERS is an open-access system used to track any potential adverse effects from being immunized. Several government agencies are involved in the VAERS, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the FDA, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as stated in a report by WCNC. Since it is an open system, it is mentioned with a disclaimer that will not be complete and verified.

