Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite internet unit, Starlink, hopes to be able to deliver continuous worldwide service by September but would need to obtain regulatory clearances first, according to its president Gwynne Shotwel.

Starlink already offers beta services in 11 countries, according to Shotwel. They aim to install 12,000 satellites in total at the cost of about $10 billion. Shotwel told a Macquarie Group technology conference via a webcast that the company successfully deployed 1,800 satellites.

All those satellites aim to reach their operational orbit to have continuous global coverage by the September timeframe. But she noted that they have to work to the regulatory process in each country to provide internet services.

Will Starlink internet satellites be available to all countries?

In May, Elon Musk claimed that the low-Earth orbiting satellite network has received over 500,000 preorders for its internet service and that there would be no technical issues meeting demand. This year, the US Federal Communications Commission approved SpaceX's plan to put certain Starlink satellites in a lower earth orbit than initially intended to deliver high-speed broadband internet to individuals who currently lack access.

The announcement comes after Starlink received more than 500,000 preorders for its much-anticipated broadband service in May. Despite the massive amount of the order, Elon Musk claims that the firm will meet it.

It's worth mentioning, though, that not everyone is getting the high-speed connection they expected, as per Gizmodo via MSN. As previously noted, some parts of the United States, such as Michigan and Wisconsin, have slower download speeds than local fixed broadband providers, which is unfortunate considering the service's cost.

Starlink space internet had a thermal shutdown

Recently, Elon Musk's SpaceX internet service was reportedly overheating, with Starlink support stating that if the terminals reach a particular temperature, they will go into "thermal shutdown." A Starlink beta user shared an image of an error notice from the Starlink app earlier this week: It says: "Offline: Thermal shutdown."

The user reportedly called Starlink customer service, who stated that the dish will go into thermal shutdown at 122° F and would resume when it reaches 104° F. The user said on Reddit that after he wet the dish with his sprayer, he immediately heard YouTube restart streaming.

On very hot days, some users have also experienced problems, with one user stating that the warmth of his roof is enough to render Starlink unusable. According to Ask Me Anything on Reddit, Starlink is certified to work in temperatures ranging from negative 30-40 ° Cand has a self-heating capability to deal with various weather situations.

Per The Independent, this isn't the only problem with the satellite internet service. Users of Starlink have been compelled to construct "idiotic contraptions" to get around trees, which may easily disrupt the network. Starlink has an app to assist users in checking for "obstructions," but it requires the phone to be held at knee height to work, which is in direct contrast to the high altitude that would give customers the most significant internet connection.

