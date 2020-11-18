According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association published on Monday, the coronavirus is infecting over 1 million children than ever, while the pandemic rages on.

Based on the report of the total number of U.S. infants, children and teens that been infected by the coronavirus has reached more than 1 million. Which accounts to 11.5% of all cases that was catalogued in many states reflected on the data, reported USA Today.

Last November 12, the total number of infected children has peaked at 1.04 million cases, with an additional 112,000 cases registered a week ago. That would be the most cases counted during anytime in the contagion.

According to American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) President Dr. Sally Goza, said the data was unexpected and overwhelming to see. The virus is just as infectious for children as well.

Quoting her post on Twitter," "This pandemic is taking a heavy toll on children, families & communities, as well as on physicians & other front-line medical teams." She added," "We need a new, nation-wide strategy, & that should include implementing proven public health measures like mask wearing & physical distancing."

One the most important points of the report is that children are susceptible to mild cases compared to adults. Stating from the data of several health departments which aren't in some states, that say 6,330 pediatric hospitalizations and 133 deaths are cited from May.

Although the deaths associated with children infected is thankfully low. A few experts are concerned if an increased number of cases will be the advent of increased incidences of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). With the coming of the colder months, this will be a concern.

It is a fact that children are less likely to be struck by serious forms of the contagion. Most parents are informed of the terrible consequences of getting infected with COVID, said Dr. Rick Malley. He is connected to the Boston Children's Hospital and professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, specializing in infectious diseases.

Malley noticed a distinct rise that involved MIS-C over a month, and a spike in coronavirus cases was very evident. Adding that Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) happens after the infection. All indicators show this happens after the coronavirus is not active anymore.

Despite the fears of the disease which can be treated in Children. It is not as deadly compare to what adults go through.

According to scientists who study MIS-C which is has similarities to the Kawasaki disease, that is suffer by children under 5 years old. Some of the signs of the disease is a long-lasting fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, swelling of the palms or soles of the feet, as the more common ones. Other symptoms as are skin peeling and enlarged lymph nodes too. From the onset of the contagion, over 1 million children have been infected.

Malley added that pediatricians and family doctors should be watchful for all the mentioned symptoms, which is the key to an effective treatment and recovery for the patient. Not too many have died from MIS-C, but the long- term effects are much debated on.

With over 1 million children cases registered by health authorities, that includes a smaller number of child fatalities. It need not happen that is why it must be prevented.

