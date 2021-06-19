Last Friday, Ex-VP Pence received heckles from pro-Trump supporters during his speech at Faith and Freedom Coalition (FFC) in Orlando Florida.

Despite the heckles and jeers, Pence still continued speaking . In his speech, he told everyone that he's a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican. He repeated that as Trump's vice president it is his greatest honor to have served under Trump's administration, reported CBS News.

He proposed an agenda that is meant to win back what was lost in the Senate and House of Representatives in the 2022 midterms, calling the opponents of the republican as anti-Christianity and enemies of the US military.

Former VP Mike Pence heckled with calls of 'traitor' at conservative conference pic.twitter.com/SGMCiSmSDG — The Hill (@thehill) June 18, 2021

One statement said, as noted by Complex," Every effort to exclude Christians and conservatives would be opposed by our movement. We will uncover religious oppression allegedly claiming equality, and we will urge that critical race theory be repudiated in all forms by government entities, the military, and public schools."

Pence takes a centrist stance about the administrations' Leftist approach

The ex-VP delivered a narrative, stating that the Biden administration is influenced by the leftists of the Democratic party and that it is the most disturbing development that conservatives have to deal with. Furthermore, he also commented on how Biden and the democrats are responsible for the attacks on American culture and values, insinuating that they are anti-America.

Pence even said that the "nationalistic education" was being replaced by "ideological indoctrination" and that the critical race theory teaches children to be embarrassed about their ethnicity. Critical race theory (CRT) asserts that racism is a cultural structure embedded in the country's legal, economic, and political systems. Still, Pence was jeered and tagged as a traitor despite his support of the conservative movement.

He stated that CRT is inappropriate, and Americans should not allow it to continue.

Oppose the Far Left's destructive and evil influence

Pence blasted away and blurted that America should shed the cancerous left-wing reflex that tries to fool everyone. He also claimed that there is racism in everything in the country. In contrary to this, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, a respected and only black Senator from North Caroline asserted that America is not racist.

Another point that he raised was how the Biden administration has bungled the U.S.- Mexico border situation and said how ineptness has made the most secure border into a national crisis which is unequaled. He even put pressure on VP Kamala Harris' shoulders, insisting her to go to the US southern borders as many criticized she had avoided to visit the borders.

Pence mentioned that the present vice-president should take time to visit the border and replace poor policies to end the border crisis caused by President Joe Biden.

Biden did not put America first

According to the ex-VP, the president failed and has weak leadership because he wanted to be in the club with G7 leaders. He added that he wanted the US president to be the only USA club, which he emulated from Trump's America First movement.

Lastly, he alleged that Biden has betrayed America's alliance with Israel and is indirectly responsible for the worst unrest in the middle east. He also caved in by rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, talking to Iran, saying the Democrat president is weak and has betrayed US allies, cited WTOP News.

Pence received jeers and was called a traitor though he stands as one of America's first vanguard during a conservative conference in Florida on January 6.

