When it comes to handing out delayed $1,400 stimulus payouts, the government is stepping up the pace.

In a recently published article in CNET, the IRS just delivered another round of 2.3 million payments totaling $4.2 billion. Even though you've already got your third stimulus payment, it's conceivable that additional money is on its way. As part of this year's tax season, the IRS is distributing additional money, or "plus-up" payments, to people who did not get the right amount of their stimulus payment.

The bonus payments might be the result of an IRS computation mistake, although this is not always the case. If the IRS examines your tax returns and concludes that you are due a bigger share of stimulus funds than you received, the agency will make up the difference in a plus-up payment.

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department, the Internal Revenue Service, and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service said on Wednesday that another 2.3 million payments are on their way, according to a published article the Fortune.

Who Will Receive the Bigger Stimulus Checks?

In a recently published article in Yahoo Finance, this wave of stimulus checks, like previous ones, will include additional payments for those who just filed their 2020 taxes and reported a change in income level, earning them a larger stimulus check.

This time, around 1.1 million taxpayers will get these so-called plus-up payments; the IRS has made nearly 8 million of these plus-up payments so far this year. Half of the checks sent were electronically deposited. The balance will be given in the form of paper cheques.

These stimulus payments are part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, which he signed into law in March. Single filers earning up to $75,000 are eligible for a $1,400 tax credit, while married couples filing jointly earning up to $150,000 are eligible for a $2,800 tax credit.

The IRS and the Treasury Department also clarified that no payments are made to single filers earning more than $80,000 or married couples earning more than $160,000. Income was calculated using your most recent tax return's adjusted gross income (AGI).

IRS Assures to Send Payments Weekly

The IRS distributes payments in weekly batches, and the newest batch includes 900,000 checks totaling $1.9 billion to persons who recently filed a tax return, enabling the IRS to conclude they were qualified for a payment. The IRS also sent in 1.1 million plus-up payments totaling more than $2.5 billion.

Depending on which year's tax form the IRS utilized when calculating your third payment, the IRS may have computed the payment amount using a previous tax form rather than your 2020 filing.

If this is the case, when the IRS gets your 2020 tax return and recalculates your third payment, you may be owed extra money based on information from your current filing or other variables if you do not normally file.

The IRS said that it would automatically issue these plus-up payments if it has to square up the amount it owes you, but to double-check the arithmetic, you should clarify how much money you should anticipate this stimulus round and then follow your payment.

