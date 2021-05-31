New York's seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate has decreased to 0.71%, which is a new record low, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday. The news arrives as New York recorded 55 consecutive days of declining novel coronavirus cases in the state.
According to Cuomo, "New York State is beating back COVID and making progress on the numbers, and the key is providing shots in arms for all New Yorkers. Hospitalizations and the positivity rate are declining, but so is the vaccination rate, and we need to get creative to encourage the remaining New Yorkers to take the shot. We're providing new and innovative incentives-including park passes, transportation tickets, and even a $5 million lottery-to make sure we can successfully vaccinate the population," reported WKBW.
Rebuilding New York
The governor added it is critical for them to reopen the state's economy, rebuild New York, and return New Yorkers back to work. He prompted everyone who has not taken the dose to get inoculated, reported Cuomo's website.
The coronavirus positivity rate for the Finger Lakes Region stands at 1.68%. That rate has been consistently declining. However, it is still higher than other regions in NY. Monroe County on Sunday recorded 85 new COVID-19 cases, reported WXXI News.
Positivity Rate Across New York
The positivity rate across New York is 0.64%. On the vaccine front, 104,851 COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered throughout the state over the last 24 hours. 65.1% of all New Yorkers from 18 years old and older have received at least one vaccine shot. 56.8% have completed their vaccine series.
Admissions to hospitals have also diminished to 1,068. There were 18 statewide COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday.
Here is the summary of Sunday's data:
- Total Positive - 785
- Test Results Reported - 122,737
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 0.71%
- Percent Positive - 0.64%
- Patient Hospitalization - 1,068 (-75)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 115
- Patients in ICU - 260 (-7)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation - 155 (-3)
- Total Discharges - 182,175 (+161)
- Deaths - 18
- Total Deaths - 42,696
- Total vaccine doses received over past 24 hours - 104,851
- Total vaccine doses administered - 18,996,617
- Total vaccine doses received over past seven days - 618,818
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccination - 56.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older who received at least one vaccine dose - 65.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers who received at least one vaccine dose - 53.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccination - 45.6%