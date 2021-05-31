Last Sunday, two were killed, and 20 got injured when three gunmen opened fire at a concert. Based on the report by the Miami-Dade police department, the incident happened in 186th Street, in the Hialeah area west of Miami Gardens, where a public event was being held, reported NBC News via MSN.

During the event, three people in hoodies and ski masks stepped out of an SUV, took out their guns, and fired into the crowd. The fatalities and those injured were those who were hanging outside the establishment where the concert was held.

The venue stated NBC Miami was a banquet hall that was rented out for a concert. The unidentified gunmen immediately returned to their vehicle and left after, and investigators are on the lookout for them.

The aftermath of the shooting

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed two people dead and took eight others to hospitals, as 12 other victims went to the hospitals on their own. The report said at least one person confined at the hospital was in critical condition.

According to a victim's mother, Angelica Green, her son called in the middle of the night to say he was going to the hospital. He was one of the 20 individuals reported by the Miami Police as injured.

Read also: Two Officers Shot at Traffic Stop: One in Critical Condition, Another Succumbed to Death

She was quoted by USA Today as having said, "He was very distraught, telling he had been shot, it hurts, and he loves us, and that he wanted us to know." Green added that they continued to talk to their son while they got into their car to go to him to keep him awake.

"This sort of gun violence has to stop," declared Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez. He asked anyone with knowledge of the shooting to come forward and report it to them and promoted on Twitter a Miami businessman's pledge of $100,000 to anyone with information that can lead to an arrest, cited the Miami Herald.

The Recent Miami shooting is an isolated incident

Last Sunday afternoon, authorities had not confirmed any suspects or motive of the shooting. However, Ramirez stated during a press conference outside the Country Club Shopping Center, where the shooting took place, that the recent attack was "definitely not spontaneous."

It was the second recent shooting incident in Miami. Last Friday, seven people were shot while one was killed, mentioned the NBC Miami.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava tweeted that it was a despicable, cold-blooded act, adding that they will do everything they can to arrest the shooters and put an end to the violence.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis likewise said that a swift investigation would be done to bring the perpetrators to justice in a tweet last Sunday.

He added, "We grieve the deaths of the two fatalities and pray for the recovery of the more than 20 individuals who were wounded at El Mula Banquet Hall outside Hialeah."

Related article: Governor Ricketts Makes Nebraska Another Second Amendment Sanctuary State

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.