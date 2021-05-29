Hunter Biden seemingly confessed in an audio recording that recently surfaced that he "smoked crack" with the late former Washington DC Mayor Marion Barry. In a phone call that reportedly took place in January 2019, the son of President Joe Biden said to a friend that he ran into Barry at a local bar while he was in college at Georgetown University.

During the 8-minute, 15-second audio clip, the son of the president and another man were arguing whether slain civil rights icons Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. used cocaine. "Although the mayor from DC did," the other man remarked.

"Marion Barry," Biden replied. "You know what? I actually smoked crack with Marion Barry. I swear to f-king God," reported New York Post.

Admission Saved on Hunter's Abandoned Laptop

The confession in the call was saved on Biden's abandoned laptop. It contradicted the president's son's memoir claim that his indictment as a teenager scared him off drugs until after his college years. He also recorded many of his calls and saved them on his laptop, reported Daily Mail.

Biden remarked that he would go to a place next to a currently closed bar near Georgetown University. The recording was acquired by the Daily Mail and was part of the hard drive contents from a damaged laptop left at a computer repair shop in Delaware in 2019 that is regarded to have belonged to Biden, reported Washington Examiner.

In the call with Biden's unidentified friend, dated January 5, 2019, he berated the friend for being "racist" by suggesting King took cocaine. In his memoir Beautiful Things, released in April 2021, he wrote that he ended up doing a pretrial intervention with half a year of probation to have his arrest removed from his record. He divulged it voluntarily amid a 2006 Senate committee hearing as part of his nomination to the board of directors of Amtrak.

Barry's Drug Addiction

Like the president's son, Barry had a history of drug addiction. He was caught in 1990 by federal authorities during a sting smoking crack on camera in a hotel room. He was taken into custody for six months. He then continued a successful career in politics and was elected as mayor of Washington DC again in 1994.

Barry was also constantly associated with corruption during his long tenure as a Democratic powerhouse in DC. He passed away in 2014.

Hunter Biden's Drug Addiction

Biden graduated from Georgetown University in 1992. His bout with drug addiction and alcoholism was addressed to the public. Barry's affair with cocaine as well was something that was known publicly and covered broadly by the media, but it never stood in the way of his political career.

Joe Biden's second son had attracted media attention since October 2020 when the New York Post published an exposé on him claiming that the elder Biden was involved in his son's business negotiations abroad during his tenure as vice president. The newspaper stated this might constitute a conflict of interest.

