According to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), these developments were the "official Democratic Party dogma" since it took power. President Joe Biden has done nothing but worsen conditions with his actions contrary to what he calls unifying actions.

He was quoted saying on Thursday that many places in America have been the site of increased violent crimes that have affected everyone. 2020 was terrible, but 2021, under the Biden administration, will see more criminality. McConnell mentioned that the pandemic did contributed in the increase of these happening, reported Epoch Times.

He explained that these developments cannot be ignored as it is the aftereffect of the progressives who have been after police defunding since last year.

Death of George Floyd

Democrat Representative Ilhan Omar, said in 2020 that after the death of George Floyd caused by a Minneapolis police officer, the said the police was rotten to the core on Twitter.

Just going to leave this video of Ilhan Omar calling for the entire Minneapolis police department to be dismantled, calling it a “cancer”



For when they try to back track on their push for defunding & abolishing the police, of course. pic.twitter.com/fEkzWnPsa1 — Ashley St. Clair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) June 9, 2020

She attacked the Minneapolis Police Department saying that they should be defunded, she was even heard calling law enforcers "cancer" representatives of the Left.

In 2021, another Democrat, Rashida Tlaib, added to the condemnation of police as racist for the accidental shooting of another black man. This is why McConnell calls progressives to defund police, calling to stop "policing, incarceration, and militarization."

It wasn't an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist.



Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder.



No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can't be reformed. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 12, 2021

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Democrat, said this month that a police precinct in Queens is needed to cope with a rise in crime, months after pledging to decrease the NYPD's budget by $1 billion. The city has made far fewer cuts to the police force than the promised $1 billion.

Another Democrat Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced in May that he wants to push for more funding for the city's police department a year after George Floyd's death in police detention that triggered Black Lives Matter protests, riots, and arson attacks across the city.

Murder rates have gone up substantially in blue cities in which the government has slashed police funding, based on the remarks of the National Fraternal Order of Police. Since May 25, the murder rate in Philadelphia had jumped by 40%, in Minneapolis by 56%, in Portland by 800%, in New York City by 22%, in Chicago by 22%, in Los Angeles by 27%, and in Washington, D.C. by 35% YTD. Most of them are led by Democrats failing in law and order.

Backtracking on Police defunding



Due to the increase in crime, several urban politicians who promised to defund departments last year are already contradicting statements that they would go ahead and limit funds to police departments.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rep. Rashid Tlaib (D-Mich.), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass. ), Rep. Cory Bush (D-Mo. ), and many Democrat politicians have advocated for transferring money from law enforcement to public services or "abolishing" the police.

According to polls, popularity for the "defund the cops" campaign has dwindled since last summer. About 18% of Americans support the cause, according to a recent poll published in March.

Mitch McConnell calls progressives to defund police as conditions are not getting better.

