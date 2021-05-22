A Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr. welterweight title unification fight will be a real treat to boxing fans after more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down pretty much all sporting events worldwide.

Manny Pacquiao drops a bombshell

Boxing fans were probably just idling by when their Friday afternoon was just made memorable by a Pacquiao bombshell tweet announcing his August 21 clash against Spence Jr. in Las Vegas, which Premier Boxing Champions confirmed, the pairs' promoter, as per a CBS report.

The bout will be quite a treat as it has been much awaited. While Spence is the WBC and IBF welterweight champion and considered the top pound-for-pound boxer, Pacquiao is an eight-division world champion, a feat that will not be equaled soon by just any fighter.

The Filipino fighter, who is also a senator in his home country, the Philippines, had won titles in the flyweight (112lbs.), junior featherweight (122lbs.), featherweight (126lbs.), junior lightweight (130lbs.), lightweight (135lbs.), junior welterweight (140lbs.), welterweight (147lbs.) and junior middleweight (154lbs.).

Pacquiao's announcement shocked boxing fans worldwide as it was so out of the blue with rumors circulating that Spence Jr. would fight Yordenis Ugas, who was promoted to WBA super champion after it was decided that Pacquiao will not be able to defend his title. Thus, Pacquiao's status is WBA champion in recess.

No doubt, Spence Jr. would choose going up against Pacquiao because who wouldn't, and put on the line his immaculate 27-0 record, 21 of which he won via knockouts.

The Philippines' "Pambansang Kamao" last fought in July 2019, wherein he won via split decision, 115-112, 115-112, and 113-114 over Keith Thurman for the WBA (Super) welterweight title.

Spence Jr.'s last fight is more recent as he won over Danny Garcia in December to retain his WBC and IBF titles.

Spence Jr. is 12 years Pacquiao's junior. The former is 31 and the latter being 42, but considering the Philippine boxer's past fights, his being senior in age is not an advantage for his opponents. The guy has not slowed down even after losing to the undefeated Floyd Mayweather in 2015, one of his seven losses in 62 wins, 39 of which he won via knockout.

According to Sean Gibbons, who presides over the Manny Pacquiao Promotions, the Philippine boxer only had his mind on Spence Jr. The negotiation to put out the much-awaited bout was swift.

"Many people believe Spence is the best welterweight in the world and one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, and Pacquiao has never shied away from fighting real fights," Gibbons told ESPN in an apparent jab against Mayweather, who has shied away from a rematch with Pacquiao, and since retiring has been making money from fighting in exhibition matches against social media personalities.

Gibbons added that Pacquiao is going up against Spence Jr. because he wants to continue his legacy of fighting the best. Obviously, he is not doing it for the money either, as according to a Yahoo Sports report, Pacquiao is among the rare few who fight past the age of 40 not because they are in dire need of money. Pacquiao is none of that, as his past fights have already given him a very comfortable life in the Philippines.

Will Errol Spence Jr. be able to handle the Manny Pacquiao? Let's all find out on August 21.

