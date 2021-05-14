Ousted Republican Liz Cheney did not take it well when the GOP rejected her leadership in House. She said that Donald Trump would not win in 2024, even running against him if needed.

Liz Cheney, who fist-bumped Biden, gets bumped out

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., says she will do "whatever it takes" to keep former President Donald Trump out of the White House after being removed from her leadership place in the House, reported Newsmax.

She is willing to even hint at running against Trump in 2024, who has one of the largest followings in the Republican party. On occasion, she would side with the Democrats that disturbed the GOP on many occasions, leading to getting kicked out.

In an interview on NBC's "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie, she said a statement. Guested on the show before the vote on Wednesday and aired on Thursday morning. Saying, "That Trump is an unfit president and should never be voted again into the Oval Office."

Guthrie asked her," How far do you want to go with this? "Would you consider running for President?"

"I believe it is the most important issue we are facing as a country right now, and we are facing a wide range of problems, so he must never ever be anywhere near the Oval Office," she said, quoted by NBC Bay Area.

Republican Liz Cheney," I'm going to do whatever I can to stop that from happening, as well as to guarantee that the Republican Party returns to substance and strategy."

During the interview, the host pushed the congresswoman, who mentioned several essential points to her. SHE REMARKED THAT the GOP should be a party for truth and fundamental principles that are conservative and pro-Constitution—stating that she won't let a former president or anyone else destroy American democracy.

Her statements contradicted what the Biden administration is doing, yet she impeached Trump in a farcical trial after his presidential term with unsubstantial evidence presented by the Democrats.

In the interview, Cheney also denounced House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for his lack of principles in his support of Trump. McCarthy pushed the vote to expel her from her chair seat forward that no Republican representative gave no support.

"Leaders of my party have decided to embrace the former president for reasons I don't grasp," She said of McCarthy, who is anticipated to become House speaker should Republicans win the chamber in the 2022 midterm elections.

Ousted for her divisiveness in the GOP, she would instead break party vote to join the Democrats, including blaming Trump for the Capitol's January 6 incident.

McCarthy denied that anyone in the Republican Party is "questioning the legality of the presidential election" after a bipartisan meeting with Joe Biden at the White House to discuss infrastructure legislation.

Cheney disagrees with the support of her fellow Republicans support of Trump.

Despite Trump's threats to advocate for another Republican to defeat her in the primary election, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney insisted she would not switch political parties and will seek reelection to her congressional seat.

The ousted Republican Liz Cheney will be replaced with Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, expected to be elected to the conference chair position.

