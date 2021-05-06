A female middle school student on Thursday gunned three people in Rigby, Idaho, according to officials. One adult and two students were wounded.

Sixth Grader Brings Gun to Idaho School

A custodian and two students were injured prior to being disarmed by a teacher. According to Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson, the female student took a handgun from her backpack and opened fire many rounds inside and outside Rigby Middle School.

The sixth grader was taken into custody. Her middle school is located in a small city just beyond Idaho Falls. The school is around 95 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Yellowstone National Park.

The three people were gunned in their extremities. They were expected to survive, according to officials at a news conference.

Officials remarked the adult victim was hospitalized and released from Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The two students -- one male and one female -- had non-life-threatening injuries, reported ABC News.

The two students will remain in the hospital overnight. They may necessitate surgery, according to hospital officials at a press conference.

Upon disarming the girl, the female teacher held her until authorities arrived to arrest her. According to Anderson, the suspect lives in Idaho Falls but attends school in Rigby. It is around 15 miles from her house.

The authorities did not expound on other details regarding the disarming. They remarked that they are probing into the motive for the attack and where the female obtained the gun.

Anderson did not release the female student's name. Police officials were called to the middle school about 9:15 AM, following students and staffers hearing gunfire.

According to the sheriff's office, two people were gunned in a school hallway. She then moved outside and shot another individual.

Anderson stated this is a very rough and trying time for their community. They do not have a lot of details at this time the motive behind the gunning, which is being investigated, reported KIRO 7.

A number of law enforcement agencies responded to the gunning. The students were evacuated to a nearby high school to be guarded by their parents.

According to 12-year-old Yandel Rodriguez, "Me and my classmate were just in class with our teacher - we were doing work -- and then all of a sudden, here was a loud noise and then there were two more loud noises. Then there was screaming. Our teacher went to check it out, and he found blood," reported Fox 10.

Dr. Michael Lemon, trauma medical director at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, stated the wounded adult was treated and released for a bullet injury in an extremity. The bullet reportedly went straight through the limb. Meanwhile, Lemon added that both of the students who were gunned were being held at the hospital overnight. One of the pair may need surgery.

Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin announced they had the worst horror a school district may encounter. What they know so far is the suspect has been apprehended.

