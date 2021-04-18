The suspect for a shooting at a Wisconsin bar was taken into custody. The incident left three people dead and three others wounded, according to authorities on Sunday. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department released a statement indicating the individual, whose name was not divulged, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

Wisconsin Bar Shooting

According to the sheriff's department, the shooting transpired at around 12:45 A.M. at the Somers House on Sheridan Road, near 15th Place in the Village of Somers. It further stated that the suspect was located, and it appeared to be an isolated and targeted incident.

The famous bar is currently surrounded by crime tape as officials have probing underway. The three injured victims have been hospitalized. Police remarked that there could be at least one other possible unknown gunning victim.

Additional criminal charges are to follow pending the investigation. Around 100 officers were looking for a person/s of interest, reported USA Today.

Also, according to the sheriff's office, the three individuals who died knew each other. Authorities stated that they believed handguns were used, and over one was recovered at the incident.

According to Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, a man, who had been kicked out of the Wisconsin bar, returned with a handgun and fired gunshots. "We don't believe this was a random act. From what I've been told, the three people who passed away probably knew each other. This was a targeted situation," reported ABC News.

Shots were fired inside and outside the bar, which he depicted as "very busy" at that point. According to Kenosha County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. David Wright, at this point, there is no threat to the community, reported Chicago Tribune.

Senate Breaks Filibuster on Anti-Asian American Hate Crime Bill

The bar is called Somers House Tavern, near the shore of Lake Michigan. It is acclaimed to be a popular hangout spot among the community in Carthage College.

The suspect was depicted as a Black male more than six feet tall. He was donning a light-colored hooded sweatshirt.

The names of the victims were not identified. The suspect was arrested following detectives having multiple leads and having evaluated surveillance footage.

The victims were all men. The third person hopped in a car with two other individuals. Moments later, he flagged down a police vehicle.

Beth said there is a probability that one or two, or perhaps even more, had minor injuries and some other injuries. According to Heidi Wittwer, who was at the bar at the time of the gunning, there was a fight that transpired first between two individuals right next to the Wisconsin bar.

Investigators have appealed to local hospitals to notify them of other additional victims of the shooting. The incident was the most recent of numerous shooting attacks across the United States, including one at an Indianapolis FedEx warehouse last week that recorded eight fatalities.

Anyone with additional information regarding the Wisconsin bar shooting is asked to contact the department at (262) 605-5100. They may also leave an anonymous tip to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers by contacting 262-656-7333.

Democrats Push for Republican Support on Bill Seeking Protection From Asian American Hate Crimes

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.