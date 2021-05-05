A 2-year-old dies after a small plane on its way to a university graduation ceremony crashed into a Mississippi home. Three Texas residents were also killed. A National Transportation Safety Board investigator was on his way to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, about 90 miles southeast of Jackson, to look into Tuesday's accident, which resulted in a fire, according to the department.

Agency spokesperson Peter Knudson said authorities were unaware of any distress calls from the Mitsubishi MU-2B-60 but have yet to check air traffic recordings. He announced that an investigator would be sent to the scene.

Gerry Standley, 55, of Hattiesburg, was among the killed, two adults and a toddler from Wichita Falls, Texas: Louis Provenza, 67, Anna Calhoun, 23, and Harper Provenza 2, according to news reports. A website was put up to collect funds for funeral costs and repair property destroyed in the fire that resulted from the crash. Standley worked full-time for a paving firm and was an assistant pastor at his church.

The report stated that his wife, Melinda, division manager of the police department's 911 center, their daughter Arrianna, and grandson Eli all escaped with minor injuries. The pair even celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary last month.

Provenza, a New Orleans native, was a neurosurgeon at United Regional Physician Group who graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine. "We are heartbroken about the death of Dr. Louis Provenza. He touched the lives of so many people and would be deeply missed," said the medical group, as per ABC News.

Calhoun was a junior at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, studying biology, said Julie Gaynor, the university's public relations director. According to a post on the university's website, they were on their way to see a family member graduate from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg on Wednesday.

The plane had taken off from Wichita Falls and was on its way to Hattiesburg's Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport when it crashed at 11:22 p.m. Tuesday, and a fire started, Knudson said.

The National Transportation Safety Board's database indicated that the aircraft in the Mitsubishi MU2 family, including this plane, has been involved in more than 100 incidents dating back to the early 1980s. Hattiesburg police initially reported two deaths but later lifted the number to four on Wednesday morning. The plane can accommodate a two-person crew as well as six passengers.

A two-year-old was among four people killed in a plane crash in a Hattiesburg residential neighborhood. Harper Provenza, a toddler, died along with her mother, Anna Calhoun, and another relative, Louis Provenza, police said. Local CBS affiliate KAUZ reported that all three were coming from Wichita Falls, Texas.

No one else was on board the plane except Louis Provenza, who was a professional pilot. The aircraft was on its way to Hattiesburg's Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport when it went down about 2 miles away.

There was no immediate information on the cause of the accident. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were on their way to the scene on Wednesday morning to investigate the cause of the crash.

"Do not touch or destroy any debris or wreckage in your yard or property that you suspect is related to the accident, and please call the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-467-7556," police said, as per NY Daily News.

