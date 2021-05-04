The MH-47G Chinook Special Operations version is a variant specifically developed for the US Army Special Operations Aviation Command (USASOC) that needs this twin-rotor design for special missions. Created to be a robust and reliable helicopter that is customizable for any client with specific needs in mind.

MH-47G Chinook Special Operations helicopter

It was built by Boeing, the aerospace company that produces the AH-64 Apache; their MH-47G is designated G for the upgrades it received from its manufacturer. Its primary user, the (USASOC) got its first G- a variant in September 2014, reported Airforce Technology.

Twin-rotors on the Chinook are for heavy lift, which is specialized for carrying more than the UH-60. Specific loads for this powerful twin rotor have troops, munitions, vehicles, equipment, supplies, and fuel; last is for non-military missions showing its versatility. Furthermore, it is well adapted to long-range at low altitude and can work in good or bad weather conditions day or night.

Design and characteristics

The Chinook 'G' difference is the chassis bigger than most helicopters, a machine-framed fuselage equipped with long-range fuel tanks. For in-flight refueling, it has a machine-framed fuselage integrating long-range fuel tanks from air tankers for extending its range on missions when needed. Compared to other helos, it has the most modern systems for cargo handling.

MH-47G Chinook Special Operations, as a troop carrier, has a rear lowering door for loading/unloading men, supplies, and vehicles for operations. For its defense, the port side of the helicopter has a gunner's window/firing port to mount a machine gun. It carries the most crew, with two pilots or three aerial gunners and crew chiefs that is the most for any helicopter in service today.

It is equipped with special operations systems like a fast rope insertion extraction system (FRIES) for special missions. Another device is a unique patrol insertion and extraction system (SPIES), a basic rope ladder with a powered hoist rescue hoist, and a personnel location system (PLS) to account for all members in operations.

Its length is 15.9-meters and 4.8-meters vast, which is bigger than medium helicopters. But, the size with unfolded rotors is a massive 30.18-meters that makes it bigger. The Chinook 'G' is a gross weight of 24,494kg, capable of carrying a volume of 11,340kg, making it the heavy-lift champ.

Armament and self-protection

Defense weapons for the twin-rotor are armed with dual M134 7.62mm electrically operated, air-cooled miniguns and two M240 7.62mm belt-fed machine guns placed on the firing ports, or the front and back of the helicopter, said Military Wikia.

There is a danger of attack from enemy infantry, so it has a standard missile warning system (CMWS), an integrated radio frequency countermeasures suite, laser warning system with XM216 dark flares. These systems counter missiles and anything aimed at it.

The engine of the Chinook 'G'

It won't be a heavy lift if not without the two Honeywell T55-GA-714A engines that generate about 3,529kW each, mentioned Honeywell. The heat from the engine is redirected with infrared (IR) exhaust suppressors to make it less vulnerable to heat-seeking missiles.

Able to load fuel up to 7,828 liters for extended range. Capable of a top speed of 315 km/m with long-range fuel tanks with a range of 630-km, the MH-47G Chinook Special Operations specializes to a tee, cited Flight Global.

