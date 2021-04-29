One of the officials handling the Maricopa County election audit gives the thumbs up, and everything is on track. This is good news which was reported on Wednesday for the deadline projected on May 14.

The 2020 election audit in Maricopa County where the recount is being done, said one official is proceeding as planned, reported the Epoch Times.

According to the former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett, the Senate representative for the audit. He was quoted saying,

"The count is growing every day, and with the additional shifts we're implementing and other process improvements, we're on target to complete the task in the duration we have here at the coliseum."

He talked outside the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where consultants and volunteers are examining 2.1 million ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election, told AZCentral.

Included in the vote audit a review of 385 tabulators and machines used for voting last year's election. The Senate representative could not provide an update on the number of votes counted as part of the assessment. The number was below 100,000 as of April 28.

Since Maricopa county did not allow its facilities due to Democrats, the audit has reserved the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum until May 14.

The Arizona Republican added that everything possible is underway to count and finish all the Maricopa County election audits on or before the May 14 deadline. He assured reporters attempts to stall the audit are not a problem.

Last April 23, the vote review began. A judge thwarted an attempt by Democrats to postpone the process on Wednesday.

Democrats wanted to cast doubt on professional firms like Cyber Ninjas, and the three other firms that the Arizona Senate hired are not qualified to do the audit. Immediately they targeted inadequate training and have not installed proper security procedures.

Despite getting appointed by the Democrats to replace Judge Coury, the Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel Martin determined the Democrats had no sufficient proof of the allegations. He cited things like actual security breaches or voter privacy, and earlier, a reporter went to the stadium to make a point of lax security.

The Senate's lawyers informed the judge delaying the audit would trigger the state legislature's approval of electoral reform legislation to be delayed because the audit results would significantly affect the bills.

Even with allegations by the Democrat party, Bennet and other officials pushed back. He said all the ballots, machines, and paraphernalia are secured because of the stakes in election integrity.

He was satisfied that Judge Martin's outlook in the audit is favorable for its intended goals. Democrats, like Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, contend that the audit will make absolutely no difference and will destroy voter trust.

Republicans, including State Senate President Karen Fann, believe the audit is needed to rebuild credibility in elections, referencing polls that show approximately one-in-two registered voters are disgruntled with the 2020 electoral results, which saw Democrat Joe Biden upset former President Donald Trump.

Contrary to what Katie Hobbs pushes about the Maricopa County election audit, Secretary of State Ken Bennett says it's for the state of Arizona to reset and get elections cleaner by 2022 midterms.

