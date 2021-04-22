Two researchers are conducting a study to see whether there is a correlation between the abnormal menstrual cycle and the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Katherine Lee, a postdoctoral scholar in the public health sciences division at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and Dr.Kathryn Clancy, an associate professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, got their shots earlier this year.

Does receiving the COVID-19 vaccine change the menstrual cycle?

Aside from the expected side effects, such as discomfort at the injection site, both women experienced temporary changes in their menstrual periods. Their menstrual cycles had started longer than usual, felt heavier, or seemed to be irregular.

Clancy and Lee are now gathering data on post-vaccination menstrual changes to see whether there is a connection between the two. Clancy first revealed her abnormal period in late February in a tweet after getting the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. "I'm wondering if any menstruators have witnessed any changes as well," she asked.

The tweet earned over 1,200 likes, and she collected hundreds of responses from other women and menstruating individuals, all of whom recorded their unusual shifts. Clancy and Lee were encouraged by the feedback to perform a formal study.

Clancy tweeted about the study on April 7 and included a link to a survey to record their menstrual experiences after getting the vaccine. According to the Chicago Tribune, more than 25,000 people had completed the survey as of Monday.

There is currently little to no research about how vaccinations can impact menstrual cycles, as per Daily Mail. But some speculate that because immunizations weaken the immune system, a person's menstrual cycle can react.

Experts claim that none of the COVID-19 vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, recorded any changes in menstrual cycles during clinical trials. They go on to say that there is no excuse to avoid receiving the COVID-19 vaccine right now.

COVID-19 vaccine might cause a heavy menstrual period

If more patients are vaccinated, the number of people experiencing side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine will increase. Previously, several patients experienced fever and fatigue many hours after being inoculated. Some women reported pain and swelling at the injection site, but it turns out that they are also dealing with a difference in their menstrual cycle.

Again, signs vary. Some people have observed more bleeding than usual, while others have noticed specific abnormalities.

According to experts, the menstrual cycle is responsive and refers to various factors, such as fatigue, emotional or physical changes, or something related to immunity. Its ability enables it to adapt and show itself in a variety of ways.

Furthermore, there may be a connection between the nanoparticles used in the COVID-19 vaccines and the changes in bleeding partners. Since nanoparticles can induce a transient immune response, destroying platelets, this is a concern. Although they may not take long to recover, it can be difficult, mainly if anyone is on their period after receiving a shot, per Health Shots via MSN.

However, the more key concern is whether there is a connection between COVID-19 and menstruation. While there is not enough evidence to prove that changes in menstrual cycles are a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, the fact that women are involved in clinical trials could be a warning sign. On the web, myths and misconceptions abound, but it is crucial to remember that they do not reflect all people. Several biological and cultural factors are considered to assess the effectiveness of vaccination on the menstrual cycle.

