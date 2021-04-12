The White House announced on Monday that Pres. Joe Biden will nominate Christine Wormuth to be the Army Secretary.

Christine Wormuth will be the first female Army Secretary if she is confirmed. This is after the White House announced the interest of Pres. Joe Biden to nominate her in the job, according to a recently published article in The Hill.

She recently served as the head of Biden's Pentagon transition team. A position she took after Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks stepped aside to focus on her appointment and confirmation process.

If confirmed as Army secretary by the Senate, Wormuth would be one of the most important officials in a defense establishment long ruled by men. She will serve with the Army's chief of staff, Gen. James McConville, who does not command troops but is responsible for preparing and equipping them, along with the Army secretary, according to a published report in KCRA.

Previous Jobs of Christine Wormuth

Christine Wormuth has vast experience in the military and Defense. During the Obama administration, she worked at the Pentagon. She also served as the Undersecretary of Defense for policy from 2014 to 2016.

The White House said that the department's third most powerful civilian job is advising two secretaries of Defense on the full range of foreign policy and national security issues.

In a recently published report in POLITICO, Wormuth is currently working as the International Security and Defense Policy Center director at the RAND Corp. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin praised her track record after he knew the announcement.

Wormuth Received Recognition from Defense Secretary

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recognized the achievements of Wormuth. He said in his prepared speech, "Christine is a true patriot with a dedicated career in service to America and our nation's security."

"I have no doubt that if confirmed she will lead our soldiers and represent their families with honor and integrity as the secretary of the Army," Austine continued. He believes that her track record is enough that her nomination will be confirmed.

If confirmed, she will take over the Army when it, like the other military branches, is working to modernize in preparation for the period of so-called great power rivalry with China and Russia.

White House Announced Other Nominations

Aside from Wormuth, the U.S. White House also announced other nominations that included Gil Cisneros to be undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness and Susanna Blume as director of Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation.

Blume's position is a key office in charge of conducting unbiased analyses and evaluations of major defense programs and activities. She is now the acting head of that office and has previously filled senior Pentagon staff posts. Meanwhile, Cisneros is a former member of Congress and a Navy veteran.

Austin said that the nomination of "Christine Wormuth, Gil Cisneros, and Susanna Blume represent decades of combined expertise in national security and are well-positioned to take on the crises we face in the current moment and prepare ourselves for the threats of tomorrow."

