CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Monday that their new data suggest that vaccinated people do not carry the virus and do not get sick.

New Report of CDC

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention have long been monitoring the behavior of COVID-19 from its symptoms to transmission. The agency has also closely followed the progress of COVID-19 vaccines.

According to a new report from Fortune, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Monday, "Our data from the CDC today suggests that vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don't get sick, and that it's not just in the clinical trials but it's also in real-world data."

Walensky said this after getting the results of their new study, which was participated by vaccinated Americans. They found out that they have very high resistance against the virus, awill unlikely to get infected again, and are very unlikely to spread the virus, The New York Times reports.

Why Are Many Still Confused?

Despite the good news from the CDC, many are still confused over the efficacy of the vaccine. This is because the CDC and other health experts in the country said that people should continue to wear face masks, observe social distancing, and practice the highest hygiene form.

In a recently published article in Post Register, people only get complete protection after the second dose, and infections are sporadic but not impossible, the report says. This means that the effect of the vaccine takes time, and vaccinated people must still observe while their body slowly develops immunity.

Many experts also argued that convincing people to get vaccinated is one of their problems. Many people are hesitant to get the vaccines because they believed these were less effective and will have some adverse reactions.

Some Experts Pushed Back the New CDC Report

Some health experts and scientists are divided in the newly released report of the CDC. John Moore, a virologist at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, said that if Dr. Walensky said that most vaccinated people do not carry the virus anymore, they would no longer discuss its efficacy.

Dr. Moore added that what they knew about the vaccine based on the growing evidence and data is that these vaccines are very substantially effective against COVID-19 infection. However, it is important to note that it is not 100 percent, and this is a public health message that needs to be informed correctly.

The CDC Director's pronouncement and the opposition of other health experts could affect the agency's pleas to Americans and residents in the country to get the vaccines. This is very important because the agency targets herd immunity and will ultimately help end the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, around 30 percent of Americans in the country had received at least one vaccine dose, while 17 percent were fully immunized.

