President Joe Biden has been reading about sexual misbehavior claims against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday. Psaki noted that new developments appear to transpire every day, and they find them concerning. Biden finds them "troubling" and "hard to read."

Biden on Developments Over Cuomo's Sexual Misbehavior Claims

Although the president is concerned by charges of sexual misbehavior against Cuomo, he is not calling for the New York governor's resignation as the scandal-embroiled politician fights for his reputation, stated the White House. According to Psaki, "New developments seem to happen every day. We find them troubling. The president finds them troubling, hard to read. Every woman who steps forward needs to be treated with dignity and respect," reported Washington Examiner.

Biden stated the investigation into such claims should be swift and thorough. He has yet to speak directly to Cuomo, who currently chairs the National Governors Association and was expected to join a weekly call with Biden on Tuesday.

The Biden administration calls for the probing into the allegations of the governor's unfavorable behavior and misconduct to be smooth. New York Attorney General Letitia James is spearheading the probe into the claims made by seven women. Several of them were former members of the governor's staff, reported News Nation.

The New York attorney general is initiating an independent review of Cuomo's actions, which the administration supports, reported Independent.

The president will continue working with the NY governor on the COVID-19 pandemic response and other subjects. Biden is overseeing the situation to ensure that vaccine dissemination is not affected. Also, NY's vaccine coordinator has called county executives to gauge their support for the New York governor.

New York Gov. Cuomo Receives Third Allegation of Sexual Advances

Democrat Cuomo has been accused by seven women of sexual advances, including unpermitted kisses and touches. He also faces calls to resign due to his administration withholding the recorded numbers of nursing home resident fatalities related to COVID-19.

Seven women have set forth to accuse Cuomo of harassment. This also resulted in an avalanche of resignation calls, including New York's Democratic congressional delegation leaders.

Biden refused on Sunday to call on the New York governor to turn over his resignation over sexual misconduct claims. He remarked that he wanted to await the result of an investigation into the matter. Asked if he should step down, Biden said he believes the probe is underway, and they should see what it sets forth.

Cuomo has denied touching such women inappropriately. Several prominent New York Democrats, such as Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, prompted him to step down.

Psaki said the probe should be consistent with how serious such allegations are. Regarding mitigating the impact of the novel coronavirus in his state, according to Psaki, "Our objective... here continues to be to get the COVID pandemic under control..." She added they do not want the people of New York or any state to be affected negatively. They will continue to work with governors, including Gov. Cuomo.

Republicans Call for Impeachment Against New York Gov. Cuomo for COVID-19 Death Toll Cover-Up

