Citing excessive damage after torrential rains and flooding covered the state, Hawaii was placed under a state of emergency by Gov. David Ige, Tuesday.

At least half a dozen of homes were destroyed and damaged due to the flooding and rains, prompting orders of evacuation in the islands of Oahu and Maui. In his declaration of a state of emergency, Ige stated that it would quickly make funds available to aid those who were affected.

On Wednesday, Maui County was placed under a flood advisory until 2 AM. In addition, weather concerns were also kept in the state overnight. The National Weather Service stated that there was also a flash flood watch that was placed until 6 PM.

In addition, there was an evacuation order which affected residents who live near the Dam in the Haiku area of Maui, and downstream from the Kaupakalua Reservoir. Maui County officials stated that the evacuation order remained until early Wednesday.

A bridge in Haiku was heavily damaged and another was destroyed due to the floodwaters, according to the statement of Maui Country Mayor Michael P. Victorino on Tuesday. Victorino called the flooding 'unprecedented' as it deeply damaged several infrastructures.

Later in the day, Victorino went around the area of Haiku which was flooded. He even stated that the damage brought by the flood reminded him that fast-moving water can be very powerful. He also expressed his gratefulness that no one was injured and that no fatalities were reported.

Before the governor of the state declared a state of emergency, Victorino already stated in a press conference on Monday that Maui County, especially on the eastern side has been covered with dangerous flooding due to the heavy rains. He also announced that there have been five people who were already rescued, New York Times reported.

Moreover, Vitorino stated that the flooding situation is something that has not been seen in the county for a very long time. Several residents have also said that this is the worst flooding that Maui has seen in almost 25 years.

According to The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, at least 150 homes were affected by the order to evacuate. In addition, officials of Maui County announced on Monday that residents are not advised to return to their homes until it is already safe.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, on the island of Oahu, people of the Haleiwa Town were ordered to immediately vacate their homes. There was a 'catastrophic flood' warning from the Department of Emergency Management of Honolulu, which called on the people to leave the place immediately since they are in danger.

Late Tuesday night, the evacuation order in the area was lifted. On the other hand, evacuation centers on the island of Maui remained open until Tuesday. The centers were placed at the Hana High School and the Paia Community Center.

The state of emergency in Hawaii has not yet been lifted as floodwaters are yet to subside. The National Weather Service also placed a flood watch in the Hawaii islands on Wednesday evening.

