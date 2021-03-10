Since more COVID-19 traces were discovered in the city's wastewater, Australians in Adelaide were advised to get tested for even the most minor symptoms.

COVID-19 fragments detected in Australia wastewater

A strong positive result for COVID-19 fragments was discovered in the wastewater in the city's CBD's northern section on Sunday. After additional research, a second 'strong' finding was discovered Monday.

Anyone who has been in Adelaide's CBD in the last week and has even mild signs of the virus should get tested, as per South Australian health officials. Authorities said in a statement, "Given that the waste water identification outcome has yet to be explained, anybody who has spent time in the Adelaide CBD in the last week should undergo urgent testing if they have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild."

Around 12,000 people live and work in the catchment where the positive traces were discovered, Daily Mail reported. Dr. Emily Kirkpatrick, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, said the findings this week could be linked to previous cases in the area.

Dr. Kirkpatrick added that SA was still consulting with other states on the flow of people across the border in recent weeks to see whether it linked with someone who had previously returned from the virus. Thousands of people flocked to Adelaide, South Australia, to celebrate the Fringe Festival, Adelaide Festival, and WOMADelaide.

Read also: Adults With Down Syndrome More Likely To Die From COVID-19

On Tuesday, South Africa reported two new coronavirus cases, one in a teenage girl and the other in a man in his 60s who had recently returned from overseas and were both quarantined in a hotel. The state also distributed the Pfizer vaccine from the Lyell McEwin Hospital in Adelaide's north.

Frontline workers, including Dr. Dharminy Thurairatnam, who was the first to recognize the Parafield cluster of cases in November, would be among the first to receive the vaccine, with around 350 people scheduled to receive it within the next week. After the initiative started two weeks ago, SA has delivered nearly 4000 vaccines. Even so, it falls well short of the 12,000 expected in the first three weeks.

Read also: WHO To Throw Away Interim Report Plans on COVID-19 Origin Investigation

UK COVID-19 variant also discovered in the US wastewater

On Monday, Houston health officials released a note announcing that the UK coronavirus strain was discovered in many of the city's wastewater treatment plants. The appearance of the UK strain means that the virus is spreading uncontrollably throughout the population.

According to a press release from the Houston Health Department, tests taken on February 22 showed the existence of B.1.1.7, also known as the U.K. strain, in 31 of the city's 39 wastewater treatment plants. Just 21 plants were found infected in the first few weeks of the same month, according to health officials.

The presence of the UK strain in the city's wastewater, said Houston's chief medical officer, Dr. David Persse, means that the virus is actively circulating. Persse often reminded people to keep wearing masks and observe hygiene precautions such as practicing social distancing and often washing hands. He went on to say that people should get screened and vaccinated as soon as possible.

Governor Greg Abbott publicly stated that the state would no longer follow the mask mandate. On the other hand, federal officials were warning states not to relax health controls as quickly as possible. According to Fox News, Abbott has explained that dropping the mask mandate would not mean that one's personal duty ceases.

In the midst of more relaxed controls, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner voiced his concerns about the widespread coronavirus variant. He went on to say that the discovery of the variant in wastewater treatment plants means that it is too soon to fully abandon the use of masks, especially in public areas. He, like Abbott, encouraged "all Houstonians" to continue wearing masks to shield their families and communities. To detect the prevalence of the virus in wastewater, monitoring systems have also been installed across cities and campuses. Asymptomatic patients can shed the virus in their feces, as per the IBT.

Read also: South Korea Investigates Deaths of Two Patients who Received AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.