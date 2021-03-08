To survive attacks on airbases, the USAF will train personnel to operate in Guam Jungle airfields. The threat of missile attacks prompts this move to increase the survivability of assets.

US Air Force Prepares F-16s, F-35s in Guam Jungle Airfields

Before these exercises, operations off-site from airbases were for C-130s and helicopters. The game is changing as American assets are targeted heavily in a clustered airbase.

According to the report, The Guam Andersen Air Force Base (AFB) will experiment with small groups of airmen and support personnel. They will relocate groups with fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft that flew in a "no-kidding remote environment."

This will be a dry run of the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept in a February combat exercise that will reduce cluster bases' dangers. Going from the base to minimalistic areas for aircrews to launch aircraft is another adaption to China or Russia's adversarial threats, reported Fighter Jets World.

It will be part of the Cope North military drills in Andersen's Northwest Field with F-35s from Eielson AFB and F-16s from Misawa Air Base. One of Cope North's goals is to familiarize small groups of airmen to actually allow fighters to use and launch planes in combat turns.

This was part of the PACAF version of Agile Combat Employment in Guam Jungle airfields, explained Brig. Gen. Jeremy T. Sloane, 36th Wing Commander at Andersen AFB. He highlighted the exercise in a virtual event called "Air and Space Warfighters in Action."

One of the concerns with increased conflict with China who has invested in missile technology, has put Andersen AFB bases in danger. Until a foolproof missile shield is developed, the US intends to use ACE to allow fewer targets clustered in AFBs. The Department of Defense (DoD) decided on spreading out assets to lessen major losses in all-out attacks on American air force bases.

America's adversaries know that major assets are usually on big bases and should be targeted there. Air Force personnel should be flexible to operate equipment in the base or makeshift airfields. Sloane noted that long-range bombers and missiles made to kill American assets at all costs are a reality. The worst-case scenario will prevent the launching of short-range fighter jets that will be bad for U.S. forces.

The exercise will be done in Andersen's Northwest Field, full of jungle cover, 8,000 feet long, with a limited runway. Housing for planes includes a hanger but not airfield controllers.

The airstrip is rough that has been designed for large transports and helicopters. An added temporary mobile aircraft arresting system is made for the exercise.

All contingencies for the drill will have airmen clear the airstrip to make it safe for f-16s or F-35s to land, refuel, rearm, and fly out. It works with an F-35 landing and Fighting Falcons ready for takeoff, Dec. 15, 2020, at Luke AFB in Arizona.

The Arizona AFB trains the F-16 and F-35 fighter pilots and graduates 61,000 fighter pilots from 1941. Supporting the base are four F-35 and F-16 fighter squadrons to ensure quality training. The importance of Andersen AFB Guam Jungle airfields in ACE training cannot be stressed more.

