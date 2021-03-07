The B-21 Bomber will be the latest stealth bomber to enter the USAF. This stealth bomber can foil threats that affect the B-2. Stealth bombers for nuclear deterrence have been the race in the American's sleeve. With the B-1 and B-2 getting older and others getting smart to shoot them down, the U.S. has a more advanced defense penetrator.

Newest bomber on the block

The last time the USAF got a new bomber was the B-2A Spirit in 1988. But times have changed, even the B-2 needs a replacement. Even the advantages of the first stealth bomber get slimmed down as adversaries develop technologies to detect them, reported Popular Mechanics.

Raider stealth bombers carry the advanced designs of the US military to win in most outcomes. To the American's credit, fear of the Raider stealth bomber has brought about the S-400 missile systems, even the much-ballyhooed J-20, which is unproven.

Once fully integrated, the US nuclear and conventional arsenal can penetrate enemy territory and terminate targets with extreme prejudice. Years before, the Doolittle's Raiders carried out bombing Japan in 1942 without stealth. Raiders will follow that tradition as heir to the military history of the United States Air Force.

Dangerous flying wing

B-21 Raider stealth bombers inherent the genes of the flying wings of Northrop Grumman from World War II. A unique design is just a wing shape with no tail or other exposed control surfaces like the other bomber. It is generally accepted as the best shape for avoiding radar, which other countries have failed to duplicate.

Bombs or missiles at standoff distances cannot be done if detected immediately. If Russian or Chinese bombers come at targets, they can be seen and become less effective. The lack of fighters that sortied long distances is a problem for them, unlike the USAF.

The B-21 and its design is part of continued research on the B-2A Spirit, which has gotten less effective over time. One of the most striking features is a simplified shape with fewer edges to lessen radar reflection. Limitations of the technology of the 1980s are a big factor in the appearance of the B-2.

During the design process, the trailing edges and parts of the bomber were subject to last-minute changes that cost more money. The B-2s changes were for better low-altitude flight, but the Raider is better adapted for medium or high-altitude flight. Additionally, the B-21 does not have a defined trailing edge like the B-2s, which need the reinforcement of the wings.

What is not known about the Raider

Despite the pictures and press releases, not all details are revealed about the new stealth bomber. Its exact size is speculated to be smaller than the B-2A, with reduced weight and size. Based on the size of the airplane's wheels, it needs less support on the weight.

Another is the shorter plane body with inlets found further to the front of the aircraft. It was all done for more room needed for the bomber's life support, fuel, sensors, and weapons. To keep stealth of the B-21 bomber to have these aspects, a total of 100 of them is planned for purchase.

