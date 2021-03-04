A German warship is set to cross the South China Sea this August since the last time it did in 2002. The ship joins the QUAD in the conduct of FONOPs in the Indo-Pacific.

German Warship Crosses South China Sea for FONOPS

The last German ship to do such as long-distance cruise was in 2002, said a German official. One of the mission's objectives is to conduct a FONOPS that skirts the 12-nautical-mile that is the Chinese boundary. Parts of the SCS are claimed by China which is illegitimate and quite massive, reported Aljazeera. The 12-mile limit is where U.S. warships have crossed into, making the communists mad.

Other NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) allies like the United Kingdom will send their naval units to the SCS. The gigantic new aircraft carrier, the HMS Queen Elizabeth, will make its first cruise in May 2021. One of the most modern carriers owned by the U.K., the ship will reach east Asia in the Summer.

Attempting to control the critical sea lanes, the Chinese military has allegedly stolen artificial islands to weaponize against the U.S. and its allies. These outcropping and reefs are claimed by Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Taiwan, and the Philippines, but the Philippines won in 2016. However, China denies the ruling till now.

In the Court of Arbitration at The Hague, China dared claims and lost with no legal claims. China used its clout and military to bully its way out. Now, the ruling is null and void, nor can it be enforced.

The U.S. Navy does their freedom of navigation operations or FONOPS in which U.S. war vessels will do the closest passes in the 12-nautical-mile. These sailing almost beyond the limit has angered China all the time. American navy officials say China has no right to their stolen territory.

Washington has pushed back and said Beijing had caused security problems in the SCS. Worse is bullying its other nations who cannot fight back.

Germany's action to join in FONOPS operations along with other QUAD allies is praised. As more nations join in denying claims of the CCP, this sends a strong message to China.

The U.S. State Department stated that the U.S. has a stake in keeping peace and stability, following international law, FONOPS, and the sea's legal uses. German efforts to support a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific are essential. All nations of the world should know everyone has something to lose if China dominates.

A Chinese official spoke as if they did not threaten anyone in the SCS, saying that navigation freedom is enjoyed even flying over these territories. But, they accuse the U.S. and allies of undermining the sovereignty and security of what is not theirs. China is getting more active in the Indo-pacific.

Disguised as exercises are drills practiced by the China military drills to attack and occupy Taiwan. Training is not known, but they are alleged dry runs to conquer the island nation. China has a law that allows firing on any non-China vessel. If a German Warship Crosses South China Sea, this will mean Euro nations are concerned.

