If you got stimulus money, you should have received a confirmation letter from the IRS in the mail. If you cannot find it, here is what you should do.

Report if you did not receive your stimulus money

If you did not receive a stimulus payment by February 16, you would most likely have to report it as a Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2020 tax return. The IRS announced the closure of stimulus check season on that day, saying that it had completed sending out the first and second stimulus checks - the deadline for sending them out was January 15, as stated by the December legislation. When you apply for your lost funds, though, you will need the IRS letter that you should have gotten in the mail.

You will find details on the stimulus money for up to $1,200 in the first round and $600 in the second round on the letter. But, what if you never got the message, or if you misplaced it? According to CNET, here is some advice on how to get a copy of the IRS letter that you will be using to file your taxes and demand the missing stimulus money.

IRS Notice 1444 and 1444-B

If you were qualified for a stimulus payment, the IRS must have mailed a letter to your current address with your details on the payment within 15 days of issuing your first and second payments. The IRS will have given you Notice 1444 for the first payment and Notice 1444-B for the second.

When you filed your taxes last year, the IRS says you will use the details from these notes to demand the money you were eligible for but did not receive. On line 30 of the 2020 1040 or 1040-SR tax forms, you will effectively insert the cumulative amount you determined you owe.

Where can I find the IRS letter if I cannot find the hard copy?

If you do not have the IRS confirmation notice, you can look up the details in your federal tax account through the IRS website. If you do not already have an IRS account, go to the IRS account settings and press the blue Create button or view your account to get started.

To set up your account, you'll need some information, such as tax and financial information, as well as an email address and a cell phone number to get activation codes. According to the IRS, each spouse in a married couple filing jointly would need to log into their own account.

How to claim a stimulus check using the 2020 tax return

The IRS was unable to trace some recipients despite sending out millions of stimulus checks. If you did not get yours, here is how to figure out why, as per AS.com.

In February, the IRS declared that it had sent out "all lawfully authorized" stimulus payments, but certain individuals never got the second, or even the first, check. In some cases, the IRS did not have records on hand, and in others, the CARES Act, which approved the Economic Impact Payments, had stipulations that were later amended.

Regardless of the situation, anyone who did not receive the entire amount of their stimulus payment would have to demand it via the Recovery Rebate Credit after filing their taxes this year.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) started collecting and filing 2020 tax returns on February 12, a month later than the usual January 15 start date. The IRS Free File tool is also available for download. If your taxable salary is less than $72,000, you can file your taxes directly with the IRS.

Will your stimulus check increase your Social Security tax?

Many seniors are worried about how this stimulus money will affect their taxes, especially the tax on Social Security benefits. April 15 will be here before you know it, but if you have not done so, you will need to file your 2020 tax return quickly. You do not want a bad surprise when it is time to file your tax return. So, if you are a retiree, hopefully, we can help ease your concerns about stimulus checks and Social Security taxes.

When your provisional income is less than $25,000, and you are unmarried, none of your Social Security benefits are taxed. Up to 50 percent of your Social Security benefits can be taxed if your provisional salary is between $25,000 and $34,000. If your provisional salary reaches $34,000, you will be taxed on up to 85 percent of your benefits.

If your provisional income is less than $32,000 for married couples filing a joint return, your Social Security benefits are secure. If your provisional salary is between $32,000 and $44,000, you will be entitled to the 50 percent rate. According to Yahoo, if your provisional salary is higher than $44,000, up to 85 percent of your benefits will be taxed.

