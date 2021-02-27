The House Democrats suffered a blow after they were forced to pass the $1.9 trillion Biden relief bill without the federal $15 minimum wage following the ruling of the Senate parliamentarian that under Senate rules, it should not be included in the bill.

Minimum wage to remain in House version of the bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the federal minimum wage increase to $15 will remain in the House version of the Biden relief bill, otherwise known as the America Rescue Plan Act, The Guardian reported. She said that "House Democrats believe that the minimum wage hike is necessary," in response to the Senate parliamentarian ruling.

The massive stimulus bill, reflects President Joe Biden's proposal to distribute cash to individuals, businesses, states, and cities hit by COVID-19. A White House economic adviser said that Biden is not giving up on the federal $15 minimum wage increase. If passed, it would be the first time that the federal minimum wage is increased since 2009 with the current rate at $7.25.

Brian Deese, the White House national economic council director, told MSNBC that increasing the federal minimum wage "is the right thing to do."

"We're going to consult with our congressional allies, congressional leaders today to talk about a path forward, about how we can make progress urgently on what is an urgent issue," added Deese.

Democrats argued that the hard economy and the half-million American lives lost demanded immediate, decisive action. According to polls, GOP lawmakers were out of contact with a public that overwhelmingly supports the bill. According to The Washington Post, Republicans believed the bill is too high and laden with gifts to Democratic constituencies such as trade unions. They also see it as funneling funds to troubled pension plans and other programs unrelated to the pandemic.

To get around Republican resistance to protect the Senate filibuster bills, Democrats, with narrow margins of control in both houses, are trying to pass legislation using a fast-track budget procedure known as reconciliation.

Biden's stimulus bill faces objections from Republicans

Democrats moved to support a large pandemic aid package that will include billions of dollars for unemployed Americans, distressed households and companies, colleges, and the distribution and deployment of coronavirus vaccinations.

Individuals earning up to $75,000 a year and couples earning up to $150,000 a year would receive $1,400 in cash benefits, and a weekly federal unemployment benefit would be increased from $300 to $400 through to the end of August. It will also include more than $50 billion for vaccine delivery, monitoring, and tracing, nearly $200 billion for primary and secondary schools, and $350 billion for the state, local, and tribal governments, as well as an increase in the size of the so-called child tax credit.

Representative John Yarmuth of Kentucky, the chairman of the House Budget Committee, said, "We believe this is something that meets the moment." Yarmuth described the legislation as "an incredible piece of work dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in all manifestations and in a truly effective way," NY Times reported.

