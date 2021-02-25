The New Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) is a light-capable transport used for different missions. The platform can be armed with various weapons as well, like tank killers.

Even if the JLTV is lighter and less armored than APCs or tanks, it gives the marines mobility they need in the Indo-Pacific. It does not mean these vehicles cannot knock out a PLA tank or APC because it has lethal armor-busting weapons.

Concentration on fast mobility vehicles

The JLTV project is headed by Lt. Gen. Eric Smith, deputy commandant for combat development and integration. He is responsible for the new vehicle.

Lightly armored but fast and mobile with an assortment of mounted weapons, it can even kill enemy armored vehicles. Improve attack range of 15 to 20 times farther than an M1 Abrams MBT, reported Task and Purpose.

Smith said the JLTV is transportable compared to a huge tank and does not need specialized transport to get there. These lighter vehicles are more mobile in battle, using speed and more extended attack ranges for an advantage.

10,000 STRONG! This milestone is a true testament to the pride and dedication that our team members have in the #JLTV program. To celebrate, our team members recently had their photos taken with the milestone vehicle. pic.twitter.com/qFVoOTWX6l — Oshkosh Defense (@OshkoshDefense) February 18, 2021

Changes in combat doctrine mean getting units there faster if they need to come from the U.S. A fast-reacting attack force will get there sooner than a battalion of tanks.

A highly adaptable Joint Light Tactical Vehicle changes from the Marine Corp's tank battalions of the past. It will be adapted for its law enforcement battalions, bridging companies, and a push to create a faster and more agile force.

It is combined with rocket artillery and anti-ship missile capacity, with smaller amphibious surface combatant (warship) to carry them. Just like WW2, the JLTV will bring the fight close to Chinese-occupied islands in a kind of blitzkrieg to overwhelm the PLA. It is similar to what Gen. David Berger mentioned.

Berger said that the Army needs the tanks, not the Marine Corps, who need mobility and hard-hitting firepower. His statement signal a shift to faster and mobile warfighting with ship-killing missiles for marines, in concert with the Navy, Army, and the Air Force.

Marines get their first JLTVs

First deliveries of Marine's battlewagon were received in the School of Infantry-West at Camp Pendleton two years back. Now, Marines are familiarizing themselves with the new vehicles and initial operational capability recently. It is almost a year faster than anticipated by the Corps.

Arming and adapting the battlewagon is making the vehicle very modular for many missions. It gives the Marines the flex they need in dealing with island hopping Chinese-occupied islands.

In April, defense companies were asked to turn its 'tank killer' JLTVs into units that can carry surface-to-air missiles (SAMs). An anti-air JLTV will find and kill enemy drones, helicopters, and even fighters with the vMADIS Mk1 weapons system.

Last September, more requests for contractors to turn it into a mobile turret with a XM914E1 30mm cannon. To kill enemy drones and aircraft while tracking them to shoot them down.

Mobile and multi-purpose for the Marine Corps

The Joint Light Tactical Vehicle will be given weapons to counter naval ships, aircraft, drones if needed. Modularity is the name of the game to provide the Marines lightning-fast reflexes without tanks to get anywhere fast. A concept called sea denial will aid allies and all assets in the Indo-Pacific when dealing with China.

