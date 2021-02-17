Recent cold snaps in Texas left much freezing as the power grid went offline. Instead of getting sympathy, the leftists attack the state on social media.

Left leaners make fun of Texas woes

According to Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, who pushed back against those termed as leftists in Social Media. They brutally scoured Texas suffering in the face of the immense cold snap that is rare, reported the Blaze.

In a rare moment, the intense cold front overpowered the state's ability to provide necessary power when needed. One of the solutions is to devise a better power package that will keep everything running.

Crenshaw said that it was divisive and uncalled for how the left called it Republican policies.

Crenshaw addressed the mockery made by some who blamed the infrastructure failure on Republican policies. Most of the critics are targeting Texas for its Republican leanings that have opposed Democrats.

In a tweet, he said that many are asking what caused the massive blackouts. Adding leftists are enjoying the harm caused by the power outage. He was explaining what happened to the state's power supply.

No balance in alternative and conventional energy

One of the problems is the overemphasis on wind energy but less on gas power that is more reliable. Saying that as the cold grew worse, more energy is needed, so the demand got more than usual. Next, the Texas power outage could not handle the demand, indicating alternative energy as a significant source was not enough.

Crenshaw mentioned that power regulators had depended on the wind turbines placed in Western Texas that froze in the rare cold snap. Energy planners never expected these extreme conditions. The next dilemma was that power stores were dwindling at 60% as cold affects energy storage.

He then said that focus on renewable energy would be dangerous in extreme weather. The Biden administration has cut off the Keystone Pipeline Project, which is crucial to many states like Texas.

Crenshaw cited four nuclear plants close to Houston and Dallas were shut down because of the extreme cold snap. On the offside, he said that nuclear plants shutting down show safety precautions are in play.

Other problems were natural gas lines froze in the cold and lessened the amount needed by the state.

He added that the Texas Governor did it right by re-routing natural gas to heating and electricity to power homes. Another non-green energy that proved helpful was gas and coal, but it would have been better if there were more.

Democrat Twitterati attacks Crenshaw

One reason why he was responding to the negative tweets is that they were reacting to older tweets. He, a Republican, has always been at odds with the energy policy of Democrats. Last time, he criticizes California for its blackouts. Now, he is the target of Democrat leftists for the Texas power outage that trended last Tuesday.

The cold snap has ravaged Texas in record freezing temperatures; about five have died so far. Crenshaw said the problem would be solved in time.

