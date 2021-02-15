The US Army will be getting new hypersonic weapons, said a top official, but in six months. The new missiles fly fast and can blow through enemy defense better than stealth fighters.

High-speed missiles are one of the most sought-after arms by nations that can afford it. These faster than supersonic are also one of the primary weapons to keep the US military at bay.

According to Lieutenant General L. Neil Thurgood, Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO), he says that the process of getting the required technology to the military. Besides, a specialized program for training will be done, reported Eurasian Times.

The RCCTO is responsible for developing new technologies to counter new threats that are faced by the US military. This organization is the brain trust crucial for the US to stay on top.

Hyper-speed delivery vehicle or high-speed glide body

One source said the US Army is collaborating with aerospace companies to engineer a weapon glide body that carries the warhead. One more component is the launchers, trucks, trailer, and the control center of the weapon system. All these components are a requirement for assembling a ground launcher system for mobile operation.

The commander of RCCTO said that complete components of the super-duper missile launcher would be delivered and training modules for the specialists by September this year. Hypersonic Weapons or high-speed missiles are faster than any missile ever made, from the sub-sonic to ultrasonic. Everyone wants them with speeds up to Mach 5, which means it's hard to hit or catch.

Normal weapons are not made to stop a super-duper missile

Conventional guns and missiles can barely stop them when in transit to target. Fast speed with excellent maneuvering at most altitudes makes them hard to hit. Radar will have a hard time detecting its position until it speeds up to Mach 5 and hits the target.

Realistically these new arms are hard to defend against with a ballistic and cruise characteristic. Given a high reach before diving to strike targets gives any close-range defense a more challenging time, which is why the US Army needs its super-duper missiles.

Super-duper missiles are made to stop nuclear missiles and to destroy citied with nuclear or ordinary warheads. Faster speed and longer ranges make US commanders want to have them to counter China or Russia.

Using a scramjet or ramjet engine to zoom faster than supersonic speed, the US has the most capable technical capacity in the scramjet tech but has technological competition.

Scramjets take in air and generate speed as it pushes the missile forward. It is loaded with hydrogen that is then ignited and drives the missile forward.

The US Army will use mobile launchers that will be developed by Lockheed Martin thoroughly combine all parts building the vehicle to carry the warhead is Dynetics Technical Solutions (DTS) that will work out the best design to max out the super-duper missile.

What army unit gets the super-duper missile is under wraps, but it is already determined, according to Thurgood. He added the first missiles will be ready by 2023 but made sure the units will familiarize themselves with it.

