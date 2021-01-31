More House members, including Congressman Lynch, got positive after completing two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses. Besides him, several house members were catching the contagion.

Since last year, many Capitol Hill members were diagnosed with the coronavirus, and one of them was President Trump.

According to one of his aides, sources say that Rep. Stephen Lynch, a Democrat from Massachusetts, got tested positive for the virus. He and other members of Congress were those diagnosed with COVID-19 in many weeks, reported CBS News.

He got the virus after getting the Pfizer vaccine in its second dose early in January. He was positive after a test on Friday.Taking the vaccine is no assurance that infection won't happen.

According to Molly Rose Tarpey, his representative, the congressman took the second shot of the vaccine before attending the inauguration. All attendees were tested before the event; he was negative for the contagion.

She added he is asymptomatic and is okay but will self-quarantine and will vote using a proxy the next week. He will do his duties via proxy in the mean time.

Another member of the House infected

Last Thursday, Congresswoman Lori Trahan, part of the Massachusetts House delegation, caught COVID when tested.

Immediately after her diagnosis of being positive, she posted on social media an update regarding the results. Stating that she is considered asymptomatic and will start to self-quarantine asap after the result. The congresswoman said she'll do her duties via the proxy voting system used in the Lower House.

Besides her and Congressman Lynch, several DEMS in the House allegedly caught COVID-19 from GOP members who did not wear masks. According to the DEMS who were locked down with GOPS, they weren't concerned with COVID-19 protocols.

Several DEMS, Brad Schneider, Bonnie Watson Coleman, and Pramila Jayapal, said more positive tests on DEMS House member through another person who must be infected.

More than 436,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, and nearly 26 million have contracted the virus.

Updates on Trahan

According to her, on social media, she revealed that before getting the positive result from COVID-19 testing, there was a negative result.

Representative Trahan then reiterated that Massachusetts and Washington offices will still be open for her constituents in the state's 3rd Congressional District. Assuring them despite her condition, everything else is normal.

In her post, the House member stressed that the following measures to prevent the virus's spread are crucial - citing mask-wearing, keep social distancing, and staying at home without going out unless needed.

More House members were positive after January 6

COVID-19 had infected both members of the House and Senate since last year. Despite measures to control the rampaging virus, not one country has been successful in handling it.

One of the causes, according to sources, is the January 6 incident, when both DEMS and GOPS were forced to evacuate into secure quarters. Mask wearing is an issue with some members of the House.

There is still a question how did Congressman Lynch get sick despite the second dose? It seems getting a vaccine is no assurance.

