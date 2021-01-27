After receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the National vaccination program of the country against coronavirus, the coroner of Orange County now is investigating the alleged COVID vaccine death of a Santa Ana healthcare worker.

Orange County Register identified that the healthcare worker who died behind the alleged COVID vaccine death as 60-year-old Tim Zook, who is an X-ray technician at a Santa Ana medical facility, South Coast Global Medical Center.

The report also states that Zook had an upset stomach and breathing problems before going to the hospital, Radio reported via MSN.

Moreover, after the observation done to the 60-year-old X-ray technician, his blood pressure soon dropped, which prompted his transfer to the UC Irvine Medical Center.

The healthcare worker's wife, Rochelle Zook shared to the Orange County Register that on Friday she got a call regarding the status of his husband, as the kidneys of Tim are failing and he needs to be on dialysis because if not he could die.

However, despite undergoing dialysis, there is also a chance that he might have a heart attack or stroke on dialysis because his blood pressure is so low.

Despite the X-ray technician's coronavirus results coming back negative, his wife has mentioned that he had suffered from high blood pressure, but was already taking medication for the disease

The wife of the victim of the alleged COVID vaccine death, Rochelle Zook also shared that she does not blame the pharmaceutical company for the death of his husband.

On the other hand, Pfizer-BioNTech's spokesman also reached the Orange County Register and stated that the company is aware of the death of Zook and they are currently reviewing the matter, thoroughly.

Meanwhile, Pfizer reached out to the bereaved family and stated that their thoughts are with them according to an e-mail that was sent to the Orange County Register.

The vaccine maker also added that they are closely monitoring all such events and collect relevant information to share with global regulatory authorities.

On the results of the ongoing safety reviews performed by Pfizer, BioNTech, and health authorities, the vaccine remains a positive benefit-risk profile for the prevention of coronavirus infections.

In addition, serious adverse events, which include deaths that are unrelated to the vaccine, are unfortunately likely to happen at a similar rate as they would in the general population.

COVID Vaccine Deaths in Norway

Meanwhile, COVID Vaccine deaths have also been controversial earlier this month after 23 people in Norway who got the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine died.

In a statement by health authorities, at least 13 of those who died were patients from nursing homes, and the deaths were said to be related to the side-effects of the vaccine.

According to The New York Post, Norwegian Medicines Agency chief physician, Sigurd Hortemo said that nausea and fever, which are common reactions to the vaccine may have played a part in the COVID vaccine deaths, especially in patients with weak immune systems.



