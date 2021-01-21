The teenager whom President Joe Biden befriended as a fellow stutterer, Brayden Harrington, will be part of a primetime inaugural special, which has a book coming out in the upcoming summer.

Based on the announcement made by HarperCollins Children's Books on Tuesday, the picture story 'Brayden Speaks Up' of Brayden Harrington will be released on August 10.

The 13-year-old boy, Harrington, a resident of New Hampshire, met Biden in February while the then-Democratic candidate was at a town hall event in Concord, later spoke to the new president backstage.

Harrington praised Biden for giving him confidence, addressed the Democratic National Convention last August in a video that was viewed millions of times.

According to the Associated Press, in his statement, Harrington mentioned that when he learned that he had the opportunity to speak at the Democratic National Convention. He was very nervous at that time, and what got him through and helped motivate him was the fact and knowing that he could be a voice for other children who stutter and anyone else who has faced challenges.

Harrington also shared that he only hopes that his story can provide a little extra support and motivation for those who need it.

The 13-year-old boy from New Hampshire has his book illustrated by Betty C. Yang, has a middle-grade novel scheduled for 2022.

Harrington will be among the featured guests Wednesday night on the 90-minute program entitled 'Celebrating America' that will help mark Biden's inauguration as president, CBS Boston reported.

Harrington recited a portion of President John F. Kennedy's inaugural address during the 'Celebrating America' special.

Biden and Harrington both stuttered as children and connected a number of times during the campaign over their shared struggles.

An inauguration like no other

Despite the coronavirus precautionary measures and heightened security measures imposed in Washington D.C. and the absence of President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden's inauguration is considered by many as the inauguration like no other, CNN reported.

The Fist bump

Aside from President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris is also noticed, especially when she was walking to her seat on the inaugural stage. Harris has shared double fist bumps with former president Barrack Obama, as the two made history as the first African Americans that served as President and Vice President.

The performance

The inauguration also featured a number of celebrity performances, as Lady Gaga displayed her rendition of the National Anthem. At the same time, Jennifer Lopez sang a medley of American musical selections, which includes the 'America the Beautiful' and 'This Land is your Land,' and Garth Brooks also performed 'Amazing Grace.'

The United States' first-ever youth poet laureate, Amanda Gorman, also delivered a poem wherein she challenged Americans to leave behind a country better than the one we were left and unify.

Fireworks

President Joe Biden and his first lady watched the celebratory display from the Blue Room balcony above the White House South Lawn.

Meanwhile, Harris and her husband watched from the Lincoln Memorial as singer Katy Perry performed her hit 'Firework.'





