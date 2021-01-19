Jackson, who played for 14 seasons in the NBA or the National Basketball Association with the New Jersey Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Bobcats, Indiana Pacers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, and the San Antonio Spurs where eventually he won a champion under the franchise, was also a close friend of the late Floyd, revealed on 'The Rematch' podcast that Irving, along with other celebrities, had reached out to help the family of Floyd.

According to ESPN, Jackson shared that Barbra Streaisand gave the family stock in Disney, while the manager of Lil Wayne bought them a Mercedes-Benz, and the NBA Star, Kyrie Irving purchased a house for them.

Based on some sources according to The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears, the Nets guard gave them the money for the house five or six months ago.

Floyd, was the man who died in Minneapolis in May while in police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than seven minutes, as his death sparked protests across the United States, Fox News reported.

Despite facing issues on and off the court recently, Aside from the Kyrie Irving purchased house, he has been active off the court on social justice matters.

In July during the peak of the pandemic in the U.S., Irving committed $1.5 million to supplement the income of WNBA players who chose not to suit for their teams for the 2020 season in their bubble, whether due to the global health crisis or social justice reasons.

Read Also: South Korean President Moon Urges US President-Elect Biden to Pursue Relationship with North Korea

While away from the team last week, Irving also appeared on a Zoom call with other personalities who were showing support for the campaign of a Manhattan district attorney candidate, according to Bleacher Report.

Due to a combination of personal reasons, a ramping up of basketball activities ahead of his return, NBA-mandated quarantine, Irving has missed seven straight games.

In seven games playing for the Brooklyn Nets this season, Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.

On the Court

In the span of the absence of Irving, a lot of changes happened in the Brooklyn Nets organization, as a blockbuster-trade was pulled off by the front office of the Nets where they were able to land 'The Beard' James Harden, and so far, the performance of the newly acquired superstar is hot as Harden dropped 32 points, 14 assists, 12 rebounds and four steals, and became the first player in history of the NBA to post a 30-point triple-double in his debut with a new team.

But despite the good chemistry displayed by former teammates Kevin Durant and James Harden, some sports analysts still doubt that Irving's playstyle can gel to what the Nets are currently showing.

However, other experts also emphasized that Irving is a point guard who knows how to capitalize the situation and utilize his teammates' potential as well, so the league will have a hard time playing against the Nets

Moreover, Irving is expected to be back on the court on Wednesday against Cleveland Cavaliers.



Related News: Migrant Caravan: Thousands Flock to Guatemala with Hopes to Seek Refuge in the US

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.