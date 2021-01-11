Authorities are currently executing the 'Nashville manhunt' for the second suspect wanted in relation to the death of a nurse in Nashville that was fatally shot while commuting to work last month.

On Wednesday, the Nashville police made an announcement stating that they were able to identify the second suspect, who they named as 28-year-old James Edward Cowan, the other suspect of shooting Caitlyn Kaufman.

Homicide Warrant Issued

A Homicide warrant has been issued for the 28-year-old second suspect.

Based on the report of authorities, the grey Mazda CX-5 of Kaufman on December 3 was found resting against a guard rail on a portion of Interstate 440, where they found the body of the nurse inside, with multiple shots in her body, Daily News reported via MSN.

She was pronounced dead by the police at the crime scene.

Authorities believed that Kaufman was gunned down minutes after 6 p.m. while she was traveling to a shift at a city hospital where she is working.

A week after the killing incident, a SWAT team captured the suspect of the killing, the 21-year-old, DeVaunte Lewis Hill.

According to online jail records, Hill is currently being held without bond at a Davidson County detention center.

Authorities also mentioned that the subject for the Nashville manhunt, Cowan was with HIll at the time shots were fired at the car of Kaufman, and police confirmed that the two men know each other.

Based on the statement released by the Metro Nashville Police Department on Wednesday, the analysis of cell phone data by MNPD electronic experts puts both men in the area of the crime scene when Kaufman was killed.

Despite no possible motive yet released from the authorities for the killing of Kaufman as it remains unknown if the shooting incident was a planned or a random one, the Nashville manhunt is currently going on.

Police spokesperson, Don Aaron, refused to give any comment regarding the investigation when asked on Thursday, People reported.

Based on the information given out by law enforcement, Kaufman is originally from Pennsylvania but at the time of the incident, she is working as an intensive care nurse at St. Thomas West hospital in southwest Nashville.

The family of Kaufman shared that the young healthcare professional was on the frontline most of the time in the going coronavirus pandemic.

On a GoFundMe page that they have set, they have mentioned that Caitlyn was loved by many and will be sorely missed by all.

According to a news agency, the death of Kaufman marks the third nurse being murdered in the last four years.

Based on the court records obtained by Oxygen.com, Cowan has an extensive criminal record that dates back from 2009, as he has a series of prior convictions which include robbery, firearm, and drug possession, as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Oxygen reported.

Moreover, in 2019 he was found guilty of evading arrest, and his lawyer during that case, William t. Edwards mentioned that he no longer represents Cowan.

The Nashville manhunt is still ongoing as they continue to seek Cowan, who listed as armed and dangerous.



