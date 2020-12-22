Wilmington, DE - United States' President-elect Joe Biden publicly took the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as broadcasted on national television.

Biden received his first of the two-shot coronavirus vaccine of Pfizer-BioNTech at ChristianaCare Hospital. This medical facility is just a short drive from his home in the city of Wilmington.

Biden shared after receiving his shot that he is doing it to demonstrate to the people that they should be prepared when it's already available for them to take the vaccine as there is nothing to worry about.

Biden's wife, Jill Biden, accompanied the president-elect after receiving her vaccination earlier that same day.

The first doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were injected into health care workers last Monday who are on the front lines in battling against the pandemic that has taken the lives of close to 320,000 Americans since the virus initially swept the nation in February and March.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was authorized days earlier by the FDA or the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use, and the first doses were delivered across all 50 states.

A second vaccine that has been produced by the drug maker Moderna approved three days ago for emergency use approval by the FDA.

According to the Washington Post, the President-elect Biden credited President Trump's administration and shared that he thinks the administration deserved some credit for getting the people off the ground with Operation Warp Speed.

Warp Speed is the name of the federal program implemented by the White House this year to work with major drugmakers in producing a COVID-19 vaccine.

Biden also mentioned that this is just the start, and it is going to take time.

He also stated that in the meantime, despite not wanting to sound like a sour note, he is hoping that the people will listen to all the experts handling the current pandemic.

Biden also reminded the public about wearing masks and staying socially distanced, especially during the holiday season.

He also added that if there is no need to travel, do not travel as it is still not safe for everyone, especially during the holiday season, The Guardian reported.

Moreover, even Vice President Mike Pence had received his vaccination on Friday morning and publicly called the vaccine a medical miracle.

Pence also emphasized that the vaccine was safe and effective as he was joined in taking the shots by his wife, the US second lady, Karen Pence, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., were also given doses on Friday publicly as they want to be part of the campaign that convinces Americans the vaccine shots are safe, Aljazeera reported.

Next week, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband are expected to receive their first shots of the two-shot vaccine.

Meanwhile, Former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton have said that they will publicly take the vaccine to inspire Americans and bring confidence in them.

