A Celine Dion fanboy adored the diva too much that he decided to give himself a merry Christmas by revisiting one of her holiday concert specials. After a day, he discovered his remarkable fandom had reached a level of immortality as he had drunkenly filed to legally change his name to the singer's name.

Name Change to Celine Dion

Thomas Dodd made headlines across the globe over the holidays following a December 30 tweet. He stated that the country's COVID-19 lockdown was the least of his worries after receiving a pile of documents in the mail indicating his name change to that of the Canadian singer's.

According to the 30-year-old fanboy, "Apparently at some point over Christmas I've had one too many vinos and legally changed my name to Celine Dion!," reported iHeart Radio.

The man from the United Kingdom got very drunk during the Christmas holidays that he went online and legally altered his name to "Celine Dion," then forgot that he did so.

Hailing from Staffordshire and formerly known as Thomas Dodd, it only dawned to him what he had done upon the arrival of documents in his mail days later.

The hospitality worker could not recall when and how it transpired but blamed "too many vinos" over the festivities for his bizarre beginning of 2021 that pays homage to Dion.

The process to legally change your name in the United Kingdom is relatively easy as it could be carried out simply by filing for deed poll.

The superfan confessed he had spent much of the quarantine period watching Celine Dion concerts at home. While watching one of the particular shows on Christmas Eve with a magnum of champagne, the intoxicated idea struck him and led to him forking out £89 for the online application.

According to the newly-named Dion, he honestly does not remember carrying out the name change. He does recall watching the concert and remembers getting quite tipsy, reported NME.

He is the manager of a hospitality establishment near Staffordshire, United Kingdom.

When a person receives their new Deed Poll documents, they should sign them in front of an independent witness and notify their affected document holders before their official name change.

He said he is in no rush to change his name back.

Dodd further remarked, "I am slightly obsessed with her, I'm not going to lie. During lockdown I've been watching a lot of live concerts on the TV. I can only think I've been watching one of hers and had a 'great idea' after a few drinks! I walked in from work and there was a big white envelope with 'do not bend' written across it."

The new Celine Dion said that he almost passed out in his kitchen upon opening its contents. His immediate concern was how he would tell the Human Resources department at work that he would need to change his e-mail footer.

Now, he believes it could be a great way to get backstage, reported Manchester Evening News.

