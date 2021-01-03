A small private plane crashed into a Michigan home Saturday, killing a businessman, wife, and son on board.

Three people are dead in the private plane crash that started a fire in the Lyon Township home. However, the family of five living in the Detroit suburb escaped without receiving any injuries, the Business Insider reported. According to the news reports, the family's cat living in the Michigan home where the plane crashed died.

The Michigan family had been sitting in the living room and about to watch a movie. They go to the kitchen to grab snacks when the plane crashes into the living room after a moment; they told local NBC affiliate WDIV.

The Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan on Facebook identified the former president of the Detroit area's home builders association, David S. Compo, his wife Michelle, and son Dawson, were identified as the deceased passengers by the

Compo had flown to Canton, Georgia with his family on December 29 and was en route back to the metro Detroit area, as per the Homebuilders Association. Less than a mile south of where the family crashed, they supposedly will land at the Oakland Airport.

The businessman owned the small private plane

A single-engine Piper PA-24 plane crashed into the Michigan home before 4:00 in the afternoon ET, Federal Aviation The Detroit News reported. According to FAA records, the private plane was registered to Aircom LLC, which shares a Novi, Michigan address with Compo's company, Compo Builders.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigate the cause of the crash and release further details as they come in, The Detroit News says.

In 2020, David Compo was elected as the president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan. Just days before the crash, Compo left the post on New Year's Eve. Hour Detroit reported that Compo was awarded Developer of the Year and Builder of the Year. Compo Builders worked on over 1,000 homes and remodeled projects. David was also the owner of a real estate brokerage firm, Compo Brokerage.

A home and a neighbor were damaged due to the crash

The home where the private plane crashed catches fire, the Oakland County, Michigan Sheriff's Office said. Although residents made it to leave the house, fatalities are believed to be the occupants and the private plane pilot, as per the sheriff's office.

USA Today via MSN reported that neighbors told The (Detroit) Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, they immediately went to the house after the crash and helped the victims to escape the area

Extensive damage caused the home due to the crash and fire. The private plane was on the ground projected and covered the home with a tarp. Meanwhile, a neighboring house was also affected.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident, and authorities asked people to stay away from the area.

A neighbor told CNN affiliate WDIV that there were concerns that similar incidents could happen because of the area's proximity to Oakland/Southwest Airport. According to CNN, Chase Southwick, a resident nearby the airport, said, "I've got two siblings who are under 2 years old, and they were upstairs sleeping; they were taking naps ... You worry like could this happen to us, because these planes fly low over here all the time.

