For the stimulus check update today, Congress agreed on a deal that is badly needed by Americans. Much of the aid will add more money to those losing money in democratic states enforcing lockdowns.

A breakthrough has been reached after so many months. It will be good news for many in need of it.

Congress has broken a stalemate. The GOP leaders and the DEMS have agreed on one $900 billion in Covid-19 relief that comes with payment for those without jobs, families, and businesses closed due to unsound pandemic policies.

After negotiations and disagreements on the floor, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell finally agreed on a single deal. In a time before the end of the year and giving needed help, reported NBC News.

One of the features is a reduced check of $600 that depends on individual income. It comes with a $300 unemployment bonus a week. Other features are $284 billion more in loans for businesses, $82 billion for colleges and schools, and acquiring vaccines. Plus, Democrats' priority of $25 billion for rentals and extend eviction moratorium.

For the Republicans, liability protection from Covid-19-related lawsuits for businesses, universities, and health care centers is a priority. But no Medicare that will umbrella all teachers and first responders stressed financially.

The lawmakers are racing to get everything done before the end of the year.

More details on the stimulus check update today

On Sunday, both parties agreed on the joint bipartisan deal for funding the government yearly budget. Another is the $900 billion stimulus package with $600 and $300 bundled in for jobless Americans, which will be for voting on Monday.

The Monday vote passed, already paving the way to relief for most stricken Americans just waiting to get their checks. A second stimulus check-in $600 and support of an additional $300 for weekly unemployment too. Last on the list before the year-end is a vote to make funds available for the government to run until the stimulus vote.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell posted on Twitter that both houses have passed the covid bill. Another one is on the floor soon, to assist those in troubles times.

Passing the relief package bill will be useful when the pandemic is causing trouble to the United States with infections and some deaths as a result of the contagion if this window is missed to implement the stimulus bill that will leave jobless Americans and people evicted because they cannot pay.

The second stimulus check will be going to the same names as the first checks sent out this year.

The direct payments of $600 (adults and children) would assure that mixed-status families get payments even if they are not legal U.S. citizens.

Some points like who gets a stimulus check, will not define who is a dependent. It will permit a second stimulus check to assure someone gets a double-check too.

McConnel said that a COVID package is needed and said they'll make sure it does. More or less marks the stimulus check update today that is awaited by Americans.

