The African-American Catholic Community is now represented in the Vatican as Pope Francis appointed the first Black cardinal to hold a high rank in the Vatican, intensifying the pontiff's influence on their group.

Last Saturday, Pope Francis installed 13 new cardinals, including the 72-year-old bishop from Washington, D.C., USA, Wilton Gregory making him the first African-American cardinal.

This occasion happened amidst the United States' current wobbly civil relations after a wave of unarmed Black people allegedly killed by the police.

READ: Iran's President Rouhani Vows to Avenge Assassination of Top Nuclear Scientist, Accuses Israel of the Attack

In June this year, the recently elected cardinal Gregory slammed then President Donald Trump's visit to John Paul II Shrine in Washington that became a headline. Law enforcers had cleared demonstrators using tear gas and rubber bullets so that Trump could be photographed in front of the church carrying a Bible.

For the Vatican Community, Pope Francis' appointment to now, Cardinal Gregory, will further increase his impact on the elector assembly that will one day elect his replacement. Last Saturday, Pope Francis now installed 18 cardinals from either developing nations, non-European races, or far-flung countries that never had one.

It is also another historical milestone for the Catholics as Brunei and Rwanda got their first cardinals. Other appointees came from Italy, Malta, the Philippines, Chile, and Mexico. The new electors are all below 80 and qualified under Ecclesiastical law to enter a secret conclave to elect the next Pope among themselves if Pope Francis dies or resigns.

ALSO READ: WHO: 'Highly Speculative' to Say COVID-19 Did Not Emerge in China

The appointment of Cardinal Gregory and the 12 other cardinals was Pope Francis's seventh consistory since he became the Pope in 2013. The consistory is the ceremony which installs the cardinal wherein the Pope gives the men their ring and biretta or the traditional red hat. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was enjoined only by fewer Vatican members, and each cardinal was allowed to bring only ten guests. Traditionally, thousands of Christian believers gather around in St. Peter's Basilica Square to witness such occasion.

READ MORE: Whitmer Pushes Michigan Leaders for Three Major Legislations Including $100 Million Stimulus Package

During the event, everyone in the Basilica followed the COVID-19 prevention protocol, except Pope Francis did not wear a mask. Each cardinal only removed their covers when they knelt to be invested. They were also isolated for ten days in their rooms in the Vatican house where Pope Francis also lives. While new cardinals from Brunei and the Philippines were restricted to travel, thus could not attend the celebration. Still, a papal delegate will see them so that they will receive their ring and biretta.

Pope Francis, the first Latin-American Pope, further increased the chances that the next pontiff will be another non-European, with each consistory he leads. He has filled up the church of leaders from places where either a minority or believers are growing faster.

As of date, 57 percent of the 128 cardinal electors are non-European, and 43 percent are European. Most of them share Pope Francis's vision of a Church that is more all-encompassing and outward-looking.

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.