Thanksgiving might be the beginning of a dark holiday season according to Dr. Anthony Fauci as he suggested that COVID-19 cases are likely to persist, or even get worse on December through the first quarter of 2021.

During an interview last week, Fauci shared that there is still a sustained not less than 100,000 infections daily along with 1,300 deaths per day and the count keeps going up and up. He does not see it being any different during Christmas and New Year's holidays than during Thanksgiving.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, emphasized that the country is currently in a vulnerable position heading into the season of holidays. The infections are too high to control surges when they arise.

Fauci is confident that it will rise during the winter months, The Guardian reported.

He also added that he is most likely scrapping Christmas plans this year as he did for Thanksgiving instead of receiving his three daughters, who are currently based in different areas of the country. He opted to send his love over the Zoom application and enjoy a quiet dinner together with his wife.

The director also sent a message to his own family saying that he had a great Thanksgiving and Christmas last year, and he is looking forward to a great Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2021.

According to USA Today, the immunologists also reminded everyone to make the best of the situation as anyone can show love and affection for people by keeping them safe.

However, despite the coronavirus threat, almost 3 million passengers passed through airport security checkpoints on Friday and the weekend before Thanksgiving. Sunday was the single-busiest day at airport checkpoints since March.

Professor of health metrics sciences at the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluations and chief strategy officer for population health at the University of Washington, Ali Mokdad shared that only about a fourth of COVID-19 cases are being reported in the United States. Some problems in terms of testings that results in other forms of the disease are undetected.

According to John Hopkins University data, on Thursday, there were 181,490 new coronavirus cases, and it is already the 23rd consecutive day of more than 100,000 newly reported cases.

However, despite the recorded number, the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluations recently estimated that there are somehow twice as many cases as reported. Based on their projection, it can be more than 450,000 daily cases by December 25 if the trend will continue.

Mokdad also mentioned that it is important to avoid acquiring coronavirus, especially when the public was about to get a vaccine rolling out, Daily Mail reported.

He also added a need to be extra careful, especially for the extra couple of weeks, to avoid suffering and pain in the future.

