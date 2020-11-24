Former New York City mayor, Rudy Giuliani, sheds some light on why the legal team of U.S. President Donald Trump decided to part ways with lawyer Sidney Powell.

On Monday, during an interview with Fox Business, the head of Trump's legal team was asked by Lou Dobbs about the team's statement on Powell on Sunday.

Giuliani answered that the reason is that Powell seemed to be pursuing a different theory than the rest of the president's legal team. He explained that the legal team focused on the state officials' "misconduct of the election," which he said was a deprivation of Trump's constitutional rights.

He also added that he believes that several points of their effort, including the current legal fight in Pennsylvania, will be taken to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the former NYC mayor refused to go into specifics on what Powell's theory was.

It can be noted that Powell has made claims that the voting machines have had an issue and that millions of Trump's votes were switched to Biden. The claims, however, remain unproven at the moment, CBS News reported.

The former federal prosecutor even made calls for criminal investigations on the claims repeatedly denied by the companies that manufactured the voting machines.

On Sunday, Powell also released a statement in response to the announcement by Trump's legal team. According to her, she fully understands the reason behind the announcement. However, she clarified that she is not a lawyer for the president in his capacity, nor is she a member of his legal team.

No further details were given about her statement.

Moreover, Powell stated that she would continue to pursue justice and represent #WeThePeople. She noted that these are people who voted for Trump and the Republicans but fell victim to a large scale fraud scheme through voting machine companies, Smartmatic and Dominion.

She also added that no matter where the chips fall, she will continue to defend the foundations of the Republic.

"We will be filing suit soon," Powell stated.

The announcement of Trump's legal team on disavowing Powell came after several news outlets reached out to them for their views on several administration insiders claiming that no evidence supports Powell's claims.

According to the Washington Examiner, Powell is set to address her litigation issues and her split from Trump's team on Tuesday.

Despite the claims of Trump's camp that Powell is not part of their legal team, there have been several instances where she showed up in their press conferences. On Thursday, Jenna Ellis, the Trump campaign's senior legal adviser, referred to their team, which included Guiliani and Powell as the "elite, strike force team," during a press conference.

In the same event, the three-- Ellis, Powell, and Guiliani all claimed that they are still withholding their biggest evidence to bring to court, the L.A. Times reported.

It can be noted that Powell was the lawyer of the president's ex-national security adviser, General Michal Flynn, who was fired after he lied about his Russian contacts to Vice President Mike Pence.

