The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) could not simply name its traditional word of the year for 2020. Instead, it navigated how far and how quickly the language has evolved this year.

According to the OED, "It quickly became apparent that 2020 is not a year that could neatly be accommodated in one single 'word of the year,'" reported CNN.

London: Oxford Languages, the organization behind the prominent Oxford English Dictionary (OED), has transformed its annual 'Word of the Year' concept to include the unprecedented surge in the use of certain words this year. It underscored that "coronavirus" had become one of the most commonly used nouns in the English language by April 2020.

Oxford's "Words of an Unprecedented Year" report assesses the themes that were a focus for the language overseeing for 2020. These involve COVID-19 and all its associated vocabulary, social activism, political and economic volatility, the environment, and the rapid adaptation of new technologies and behaviors to leverage remote working and living.

2020 is reportedly one of the hardest years that we have to face as humanity. Back in January, we never believed that COVID-19 would prevail as a pandemic and above all that we would thrive for numerous months locked up to avoid contracting the virus, reported Explica.

Oxford Languages remarked, "The English language, like all of us, has had to adapt rapidly and repeatedly this year. Given the phenomenal breadth of language change and development during 2020, Oxford Languages concluded that this is a year which cannot be neatly accommodated in one single word," reported Mass Live.

The "Words of an Unprecedented Year" depicted the new collective vocabulary associated with COVID-19 and how quickly it became an essential part of the language. The OED stated it became apparent 2020 cannot be accommodated with a single word.

For Word of the Year, Collins Dictionary has given the title to "lockdown." Oxford Dictionaries underscored numerous terms related to COVID-19 including "lockdown" as one of the keywords.

While some have no words to describe 2020. For Oxford languages, there are "too many."

Oxford Languages' yearly Word of the Year is often a tribute to the protean creativity of English and the reality of constant linguistic change. In the past, it threw a spotlight on zeitgeisty neologisms including "selfie," "vape," and "unfriend."

2017 witnessed the triumph of "toxic" and 2019 saw "climate emergency" as a clear winner.

This year's list also included "bushfire" in January when Australia soldiered through its worst fire season to date to "acquittal" in February when United States President Donald Trump's impeachment trial was concluded.

From March onward, terms associated with the coronavirus pandemic dominated, including "COVID-19" which was entirely a new word first recorded on February 11 along with "social distancing," "lockdown," and "reopening."

For technology and remote working, the list included "remote," "remotely," "on mute," and "unmute."

