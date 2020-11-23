COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States would "hopefully" commence in less than three weeks, according to the head of the Operation Warp Speed, the federal government's program to bolster the creation of a vaccine.

US Plans First Vaccinations in Weeks

According to chief Moncef Slaoui, "On the 11th or on the 12th of December, hopefully the first people will be immunized across the United States, across all states, in all the areas where the state departments of health will have told us where to deliver the vaccines," reported The Japan Times.

Plans anticipate a milestone around next May -- 70 percent immunization across the United States in order to allow for true herd immunity to be established, stated Dr. Slaoui, a former head of GlaxoSmithKline's vaccines operation. He added that the majority of people need to be immunized prior to returning to a normal life.

G20 leaders have vowed to ensure the impartial dissemination of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs, and tests in order for poorer nations not to be left out. The United States, United Kingdom, and Germany declared plans to commence vaccinations in their nations in December. Spain declared it would begin administering the vaccine in January.

Prior to the US authorization, the UK could provide regulatory approval to Pfizer and BioNTech's novel coronavirus vaccine as early as this week, reported The Guardian.

While an effectual vaccine is anticipated to be widely disseminated in the US in 2021, conflicts remain. An advisory panel of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is convening on December 10 to be in talks of an emergency use authorization for a potential coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have applied authorization for their vaccine candidates.

According to FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, "While we can't predict how long FDA's review will take, the agency will review the request as expeditiously as possible, while still doing so in a thorough and science-based manner, so that we can help make available a vaccine that the American people deserve as soon as possible."

Record Levels of Infection in the US

Daily COVID-19 cases across the US reach record levels. The country reported 1446 virus-linked deaths on Saturday, marking a week in which the fatalities rate rose rapidly, indicated by data collated by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News, reported Financial Review.

Pfizer and BioNTech can secure emergency United States and European approval for their vaccine in December after final trial results displayed a 95% success rate with no severe side effects.

Meanwhile, Moderna released preliminary data for its vaccine displaying a 94.5% success rate last week.

According to a Pew Research Center survey in September, a mere half of adults say they will allow being administered a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US government's top infectious disease specialist, stated achieving herd immunity is probable but would most likely not transpire by May.

