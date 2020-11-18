For more than 50 years, the "James Bond" franchise has given audiences worldwide with a steady assortment of gadgets, electrifying action scenes and daring missions. In addition to these charms, the movie has also introduced a wide array of stunning women that join 007 on his adventures.

There are so many lovely and talented women who shined in their respective roles and became fan favorites with their beauty, wit and sex appeal. Here are some of the best Bond girls in the movie series.

Andrea Anders from The Man With The Golden Gun

Throughout the history of the Bond franchise, there is only one actress who has played two different women in the series: Maud Adams.

The Swedish actress worked with Roger Moore twice in the series and they first shared the screen together in Moore's introduction to the Bond franchise. She played Andrea Anders in "The Man With The Golden Gun" and she captured the mystique, radiance and the charm that are instrumental to any great Bond girl.

Tracy Bond from On Her Majesty's Secret Service

The quality of "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" is usually contested when it comes to its legacy, as it is considered either one of the finest or the weakest installment in the franchise.

Still, there is no denying that the presence of Dianna Rigg's Tracy Bond had outpaced her male co-star George Lazenby. She brought the right spunk to stand out as one of the great Bond girls.

Tatiana Romanova from From Russia With Love

It is difficult to serve as both a match and adversary to 007, but Russian Soviet officer Tatiana Romanova is was able to handle it. Played by Italian actress Daniela Bianchi, Tatiana stands toe-to-toe with Bond, both playing his strengths and adhering to his weaknesses.

Pussy Galore from Goldfinger

With possibly the most infamous name in James Bond movie history, English actress Honor Blackman took on the role of Pussy Galore in "Goldfinger" and she became one of the most distinctive and celebrated Bond girls in the history of the franchise.

The character is calm, cool and collected. She carries an edge and charm that is always captivating to watch. Pussy Galore might not have the best name for a Bond girl, but it is the most memorable.

Anya Amasova from The Spy Who Loved Me

James Bond meets his match with Anya Amasova, the Bond girl who featured in the movie "The Spy Who Loved Me". Played by American actress Barbara Bach, Amasova is KGB agent so she can handle herself and she is not afraid to go to battle.

Bach was wonderful as Amasova, and it was amazing to see another Bond girl who could match the sharp skills and the wit of James Bond.

Vesper Lynd from Casino Royale

In "Casino Royale", Vesper Lynd proved herself to be one of the more dynamic and complex Bond girls. She was a well-rounded character and she was not as simple as the other Bond girls.

Played by Eva Green, Vesper Lynd is sensational and she is quite easily among the most tragic characters in the series. The life of a super spy is never as easy as it looks and it is often said that the ones who get closest to Bond often have to risk everything.

