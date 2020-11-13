Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow is the number one face in the lifestyle game right now. Her brand Goop has netted both millions and criticisms from the public.

However, one tabloid claimed that the brand Goop is a massive money-loser in the coronavirus pandemic, and it could force the Hollywood actress into difficult times.

Is Paltrow going broke?

According to the National Enquirer, Paltrow may soon need to find a new source of income. An insider allegedly told the tabloid that the loss of money is caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and it has even hit Paltrow's lifestyle empire, Goop.

This dilemma has caused her to shut down the London branch. Paltrow is now facing hard times, and the steep price tags of her products did not play well during the pandemic.

The award-winning actress has had to face the reality that this is not a great time for her lifestyle businesses, which means she needs to make cuts across the board.

It also means that the actress has no more private jets, 24/7 assistants, or beauticians who go to her house several times a week. The tabloid concluded that the actress is now taking a more minimalist approach to her life.

The truth about Paltrow

The article by National Enquirer has implied that Goop had to lay people off because it is not doing well, or it did something wrong. COVID-19 has caused massive economic turmoil for most businesses. Although cuts are terrible, they are not exclusive to Goop.

Every physical retail location, in particular, is feeling the effects of this global pandemic, so it is not fair of the tabloid to target Paltrow and her company only.

Goop is also not slowing down, as its extravagant and luxurious online gift guide was just revealed, and it looks pricy and crunchy, just like before.

Paltrow is still getting work as a spokesperson, and she continues to invest in new businesses. The London store's closing will affect its employees who are now unemployed, but Paltrow still has other investments that she can focus on. Even if Goop disappeared due to financial issues, Paltrow still has that payout from all her "Avengers" film to secure her future.

The site Gossip Cop has busted the National Enquirer numerous times for pushing bogus stories about the Hollywood actress. It previously claimed that Paltrow was begging Brad Falchuk, her husband, for acting work.

Paltrow is an A-list actress and has admitted that she will only act if she wants to as she wants to focus on her businesses. A few years later, National Enquirer reported that Paltrow was allegedly begging Tom Cruise for help in making a movie comeback, but that was also debunked as the Goop's global takeover back then was successful.

National Enquirer also falsely reported that the actress was feuding with Reese Witherspoon over a cookware line. That was not true because Witherspoon has no cookware line. Instead, Witherspoon is focused on her own production company and is now directing and producing shows like "Big Little Lies."

