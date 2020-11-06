The Secret Service is set to send more agents to protect Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on November 6 in preparation for a possible victory speech for the presidential election.

The reinforcements will be assigned to Wilmington, Delaware, where the Biden campaign headquarters is located at the riverfront convention center.

This is after the votes all across the country continue to be counted, especially in battleground states, and the margin between Biden and President Trump is widening, according to The Washington Post.

Biden's extra protection

All of the extra agents were dispatched after it was announced that Biden plans to remain at the center in Delaware on November 6. All of the flights were temporarily restricted over Biden's home in Wilmington and the Chase Center in the city, according to the Delaware News Journal.

The Federal Aviation Administration had listed all the restrictions over the Chase Center for "VIP movement," while the restrictions over Biden's home is for special security reasons. The Chase Center is where Joe Biden has delivered speeches, and it is where he may do his if he wins the presidency.

The flights that are arriving or leaving the New Castle Airport are the only ones allowed to enter the restricted air space, as well as those on active firefighting, ambulance duties, and law enforcement.

The zone over the center is set to expire next week. It extends three nautical miles from the surface to a 2,999-foot altitude. The altitude over Biden's home spans one nautical mile and an altitude of 1,000 feet.

Violators will be arrested, and they will face up to 12 months in prison and a $100,000 fine. Violators can also have their pilot's license suspended or revoked.

Joe Biden could reach the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency by November 6, and he can make a victory speech from the convention center in Delaware. Though Biden is getting extra security, the Secret Service has yet to give him the same level of protection given to presidents-elect.

Man arrested for murder plot

Back in October, a 19-year-old man from North Carolina, who was arrested for child pornography charges, was also found to have allegedly planned to assassinate Joe Biden.

In May, employees at a bank in Kannapolis, North Carolina, called the police after they started to suspect a white Ford van parked at the lot of the establishment and has been sitting there for days.

When the police arrived, they checked the van's windows, and they saw an AR-15 rifle, the box for a handgun, a box of ammunition, and a canister of explosive material, according to CNN.

The police towed and searched the van further and found $500,000 in cash, drawings of planes crashing into buildings, drawing of swastikas, books on survival, and bomb-making. There were also six firearms.

That same day, the suspect, Alexander Hillel Treisman, walked into the bank and asked the employees about the white van. He was then arrested. According to the authorities, he had a fascination with terrorist attacks and mass shootings, and they also found his plan to murder Biden.

Treisman spent two months plotting the assassination of Biden. He looked up his home address and looked up state gun laws. He also posted a meme online asking if he should kill Biden.

