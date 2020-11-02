Washington, DC -- Against the backdrop of Hurricane Zeta's mass power outages, worsening fires in California, a dangerous ice storm passing from Oklahoma to Texas, and rising COVID-19 cases, our country is braced for the most consequential Election Day of our time -- tomorrow. 350 Action is throwing its all into efforts to get out the vote and ensure that every vote is counted.

"This is it, folks. This is our moment. We're getting out the vote for this election because our lives depend on it. The obstacles we've faced to vote this election have been innumerable -- COVID-19, fires on the West Coast and in Colorado, Hurricane Zeta and incoming storms, and voter suppression fueled by systemic racism. There is nothing fair or just about the conditions we face, largely due to negligence and exploitation from political and corporate officials, yet still, we rise," says Dominique Thomas, 350.org Northeast & Mid-Atlantic Organizer living in Harlem, NY.



Today, November 2nd at 6:30 PM ET, 350 Action is hosting a Candidate Cafe featuring 350.org co-founder Bill McKibben, co-founder and Zero Hour Policy Director Zanagee Artis, and New York City Comptroller and Mayoral Candidate Scott Stringer on what's at stake for climate this election and why we're lifting up Green New Deal champions. 350 Action has formally endorsed a slate of progressive candidates at the state and local level, as well as the Biden-Harris ticket.



"Together, early voters flooded the polls and ballot boxes with our votes, just as we will do tomorrow. We stood up against voter suppression and barriers to voting, from climate disasters to the COVID-19 pandemic. We pressured Biden and Harris to deliver an ambitious climate plan, and they did. But our work is far from over," says co-founder and Policy Director of Zero Hour, Zanagee Artis. "Today, tomorrow, and in the uncertain weeks and months to come, we will continue to rise up in the streets and virtually for a just recovery toward a peoples' vision of democratic America."



Following Election Day, 350 Action is preparing to join the Protect the Results days of action, through support for mass mobilization and distributed actions across the country. Protect the Results is a network of over 165 groups concerned about Trump's efforts to sow doubt about the election, and his continued refusal to say if he will accept the results. The coalition plans to mobilize millions of Americans, with over 450 "Count Every Vote" rallies already scheduled.



"This may be the first election whose effects last 40,000 years," adds Bill McKibben, co-founder of 350.org.

